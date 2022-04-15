ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved coffee shop closing South End location

By Sydney Heiberger
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another beloved business in the Queen City will soon permanently close their doors.

Central Coffee Co. announced Thursday their South End location on Camden Rd. will close on May 16.

Like all other businesses, the owners of the coffee shop say they’ve been hit with rising food costs, supply shortages, and staffing issues. But the final nail in the coffin came when their landlord decided to significantly raise their rent.

“We looked at everything, crunched all the numbers and did sales projections after sales projections, and came to the decision that it was not going to be feasible for us to sign a new lease at that rate,” said owner Jimmy Kleto.

For the past five and a half years, Central Coffee Co has drawn people in with their brews from around the world.

“It’s really unfortunate. There’s really not too many restaurants and coffee shops in the area. Especially since COVID, pretty much all of them close early. This is one of the few that’s open a bit later, like after four o’clock,” said customer Dylan Sinnott.

The closing signifies a larger issue in South End, one of Charlotte’s most desirable neighborhoods. Landlords know even with astronomically high rent prices, someone will pay.

“We as a small business can’t meet those demands, and I don’t know a lot of small businesses that can. So, it’s giving more room for large companies to come in,” said owner Louisa Kleto.

High rent prices certainly will benefit the landlord, but customers and small business owners wonder if driving out small businesses will benefit the neighborhood in the long run.

“Unfortunately, I think it’s the opposite of what we all want. I think we want some more affordable options in the area, whether that be a coffee shop or a restaurant or something else. But, most of the stuff here is getting into the $15, $20, $25 a night-type of meal places, and that’s kind of unfortunate for the residents,” said Sinnott.

Central Coffee Co’s Plaza Midwood location will remain open, and the Kleto’s say they are not closed off to looking for new locations to replace South End.

