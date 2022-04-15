SK holds off Moses Brown in DI baseball
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – South Kingstown defeated Moses Brown 10-7 in Division I baseball Thursday night.
The Rebels got out to a 9-1 lead, but the Quakers never quit, pulling within three runs in the seventh.
South Kingstown's Connor Kelly finally shut the door to send the Rebels home with the win.
