SK holds off Moses Brown in DI baseball

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – South Kingstown defeated Moses Brown 10-7 in Division I baseball Thursday night.

The Rebels got out to a 9-1 lead, but the Quakers never quit, pulling within three runs in the seventh.

South Kingstown’s Connor Kelly finally shut the door to send the Rebels home with the win.

