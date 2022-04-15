ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

SK holds off Moses Brown in DI baseball

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8wmL_0f9tzRWF00

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – South Kingstown defeated Moses Brown 10-7 in Division I baseball Thursday night.

The Rebels got out to a 9-1 lead, but the Quakers never quit, pulling within three runs in the seventh.

South Kingstown’s Connor Kelly finally shut the door to send the Rebels home with the win.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Pena soaking up first week as a big leaguer

(WPRI) – It was quite a first week in Major League Baseball for Providence’s Jeremy Pena. The Houston Astros starting shortstop hit his first career home run as his parents were being interviewed on live television. 12Sports reporter JP Smollins caught up with Pena in the video above.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Boston Marathon returns to Patriot’s Day

BOSTON (WPRI) — The 126th Boston Marathon will be returning to its usual April start date for the first time since 2019. Plagued by the pandemic, the previous two years’ races took place in the fall. The marathon falls on Patriot’s day and preparations are already underway. Many of the elite athletes are already in […]
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Three St. Rays seniors sign letters of intent

PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – St. Raphael celebrated three seniors Thursday who earned scholarships to compete at the next level. All-State football star Andre Depina-Gray is staying in the Ocean State, heading to URI in the fall. Elizabeth Murphy will jump for the Merrimack College track team. Sam Simonds will pitch at the College of Saint Rose.
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Kingstown, RI
Sports
City
South Kingstown, RI
City
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police rescue 2 people after they crash into lake

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people had to be rescued after crashing their vehicle into a lake in Dartmouth late Friday night. According to a release from Detective Kyle Costa, just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a crash on State Road, where the vehicle ended up in Lake Noquochoke. When the officers arrived […]
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses Brown
WPRI 12 News

Child dies in boating accident on North Stonington lake

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — A child has died following a boating accident at Wyassup Lake in North Stonington, according to officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP EnCon). Officials said four people were onboard the vessel when it capsized around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, ejecting them into the water. All […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sk#Di#Division I Baseball#Rebels#Quakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy