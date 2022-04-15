Mississippi Lottery Draw April 14th, 2022: CASH 3, CASH 4, and MATCH 5

One lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the jackpot from the Tuesday, March 22, drawing. The winning numbers were: 03, 14, 19, 28, and 34 and the XTRA number was: 05. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery made its March 2022 transfer of $11,543,588.24 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. The total transfer for Fiscal Year 2022 is now at $95,345,892.21. Of those funds, $80 million has gone to the state for road and bridge needs. The Education Enhancement Fund has […]
"Better late than never," is probably what one Oregon man is saying to himself after cashing in a winning lottery ticket in February 2022 that he purchased in December 2021. Wilbur Brown was visiting the Moose Lodge in Springfield, Oregon when he purchased a multi-drawing Megabucks lottery ticket at the advice of a friend on Dec. 24, 2021.
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man braved Tuesday’s severe weather and came out much richer. The man was driving through town as storms rolled into the area. Despite a warning from his wife to turn around, he stopped at 61 Hill Food & Fuel for a few lottery tickets.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
A Mississippi man admitted to bank fraud and money laundering charges in federal court last week involving defrauding lenders as he purchased an antebellum house, hotels and other properties in the state. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Mississippi, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to commit...
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man set a new state record in Mississippi for catching the largest blue catfish. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), Eugene Cronley caught the 131 pound fish on April 7, 2022, from the Mississippi River near Natchez. Cronley said it took him 40 minutes […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in the Jackson-metro area will celebrate Easter 2022 with Easter egg hunts, taking pictures with the Easter Bunny and attending Sunday services. Some will want to find a place to eat on Easter Sunday after enjoying the festivities. While many restaurants may be closed on Easter Sunday, the following local […]
Plans for an event called the Cannabis Festival Mississippi have raised some eyebrows on the Coast. Natalie Bonner, one of the festival organizers, says people commonly react along the lines of, “You can’t have a marijuana festival in Mississippi — that’s illegal!”. So what are they...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi experienced hail during afternoon storms on Sunday, April 17. Hail of varying sizes hit the WJTV 12 News station in Jackson. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect across Central and South Mississippi until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. Click here to view today’s forecast.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska have been the heart of Tornado Alley for decades. Tornado Alley is a section of the United States where tornadoes are most frequent. But is that section shifting to the Southeast? A newly published article on EarthSky.org shows that tornadoes have shifted eastward, away from Tornado Alley […]
On Thursday, April 7, angler Eugene Cronley landed a 131-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River near Natchez in Southwest Mississippi that bests the current state record of 101 pounds. The fish shattered the previous record of blue catfish of 101 lbs. caught by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith in 1997.
Mississippi is ditching a state song that’s based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation. The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace “Go, Mississippi” with a new song called “One Mississippi.” The change will happen July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag.
Despite increasing equity, fewer homeowners are taking out home equity lines of credit. A March 18 report from ATTOM Data Solutions shows the number of HELOCs issued in the fourth quarter of 2021 was down 5.5% from the previous quarter, and 4.2% below the level issued in the fourth quarter of 2020.
