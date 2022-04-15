ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, ME

Orneville man arrested on kidnapping, burglary, and domestic violence charges

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORNEVILLE, Maine (WABI) - An Orneville man has been arrested on kidnapping, burglary, and domestic violence charges. The Dexter Police Department says they responded to a kidnapping report on...

www.wabi.tv

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man arrested after police say he tried to bury 40 grams of cocaine

SEARSMONT, Maine — Maine State Police, investigating a Searsmont woman believed to be violating conditions of release, arrested the woman and another man on Thursday. Troopers and the Knox County Sheriff's Office searched for Grace Barter, 35, of Searsmont, believing she was violating conditions of release from the Knox County Jail following charges of domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, and that she was in contact with her 18-month-old daughter, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a news release Friday.
SEARSMONT, ME
WMTW

Pair from New Hampshire arrested in Maine following overdose death

Three people have been arrested following the overdose death of a New Hampshire woman. Authorities were called to a home in Conway, New Hampshire for a possible overdose in late January. Ashlie Hersom, 34, was pronounced dead when officials arrived. Her death led to a two-and-a-half-month-long investigation after it was...
CONWAY, NH
ValleyCentral

Man arrested in connection to series of burglaries

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police arrested a man in connection to a series of burglaries. Francisco Elias Flores, 24, was arrested on outstanding warrants of evading arrests and possession of a controlled substance, according to a release by Pharr Police Department. Flores is considered to be the “lead suspect” in several burglaries of vehicles […]
PHARR, TX
City
Dexter, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Kool AM

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
MAINE STATE
#Kidnapping#Domestic Violence#Police
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
NewsBreak
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
92 Moose

A Body Has Been Found Inside a Maine Dam, Officials Say

According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
AUBURN, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Police Release Name of Man Found Dead at Capehart Residence

A man, who police found dead in a home in Bangor, the day after St. Patrick's Day, has been identified. According to Lt. Brent Beaulieu, of the Bangor Police Department's Criminal Division, officers responded to the home, located on Blue Hill East, a section of Capehart. Authorities arrived just before 3:30 PM on the afternoon of March 18, after someone placed a 911 call from the residence.
BANGOR, ME

