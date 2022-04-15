Thompson returning to Hoosiers for sixth season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Race Thompson announced via social media on Thursday that he will return for a sixth and final season with the Indiana University basketball program.
The six-foot-eight forward averaged 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds last season for the Hoosiers.
Teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis announced this past weekend he will enter his name the NBA Draft, but keep his options open for a possible return to Bloomington.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0