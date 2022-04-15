ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Thompson returning to Hoosiers for sixth season

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlyLE_0f9tz01700

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Race Thompson announced via social media on Thursday that he will return for a sixth and final season with the Indiana University basketball program.

The six-foot-eight forward averaged 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds last season for the Hoosiers.

Teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis announced this past weekend he will enter his name the NBA Draft, but keep his options open for a possible return to Bloomington.

WANE 15

WANE 15

