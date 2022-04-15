ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Tickets on sale for TH Convention Center Welcoming Gala

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Tickets are now on sale for the Terre Haute Convention Center’s second public event.

The Gala will showcase the Convention Center’s exclusive dining, ballroom and entertainment options
through a ceremonial dinner, keynote speakers and live music and entertainment. Citizens, local
businesses, and all those interested in experiencing the facility are encouraged to attend.


“We look forward to continuing to show off this great facility by encouraging citizens and friends of
Terre Haute and Vigo County to join in one of the first of many events at the Convention Center,” said
Jon Marvel, CIB President.


Beginning at 6:00 pm, the doors will open for cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres outside of the ballroom.
At 6:45 pm, seating begins, followed by dinner and a program. Special guest Elaine Bedel, Secretary and
Chief Executive Officer of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) will be in attendance
and join in celebrating the new Terre Haute Convention Center, recognizing how it plays into Indiana’s
tourism industry. Immediately following the program, live music and entertainment will begin.


Tickets can be purchased individually for $50/person, or in tables of ten for $450/table by visiting https://thccgala.eventbrite.com.

Tickets will remain on sale until Monday, April 18th at 3:00 pm.


A silent auction will also be held with a variety of items and offerings. The silent auction’s proceeds will
benefit Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors, a local non-profit. Silent auction donations are still being
accepted by contacting info@terrehautecc.com.


“The community-wide support received at our public grand opening and ribbon cutting was
phenomenal,” stated Tennille Wanner, General Manager of the Terre Haute Convention Center. “This
event takes our celebrations even further, allowing us to really feature what a special event hosted at
the Convention Center can be like.”


Dinner will include a Spring Salad with Candied Pecans, Mixed Berries, and a Fresh Apple Vinaigrette
Beef Tenderloin, served with an Au Poivre Sauce, Truffle Mashed Potatoes, and Garlic and White Wine
Asparagus and Carrot Medley, followed by dessert.


For more information about the Terre Haute Convention Center, visit www.terrehautecc.com.

