Tickets on sale for TH Convention Center Welcoming Gala

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Tickets are now on sale for the Terre Haute Convention Center’s second public event.

The Gala will showcase the Convention Center’s exclusive dining, ballroom and entertainment options

through a ceremonial dinner, keynote speakers and live music and entertainment. Citizens, local

businesses, and all those interested in experiencing the facility are encouraged to attend.



“We look forward to continuing to show off this great facility by encouraging citizens and friends of

Terre Haute and Vigo County to join in one of the first of many events at the Convention Center,” said

Jon Marvel, CIB President.



Beginning at 6:00 pm, the doors will open for cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres outside of the ballroom.

At 6:45 pm, seating begins, followed by dinner and a program. Special guest Elaine Bedel, Secretary and

Chief Executive Officer of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) will be in attendance

and join in celebrating the new Terre Haute Convention Center, recognizing how it plays into Indiana’s

tourism industry. Immediately following the program, live music and entertainment will begin.



Tickets can be purchased individually for $50/person, or in tables of ten for $450/table by visiting https://thccgala.eventbrite.com.

Tickets will remain on sale until Monday, April 18th at 3:00 pm.



A silent auction will also be held with a variety of items and offerings. The silent auction’s proceeds will

benefit Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors, a local non-profit. Silent auction donations are still being

accepted by contacting info@terrehautecc.com.



“The community-wide support received at our public grand opening and ribbon cutting was

phenomenal,” stated Tennille Wanner, General Manager of the Terre Haute Convention Center. “This

event takes our celebrations even further, allowing us to really feature what a special event hosted at

the Convention Center can be like.”



Dinner will include a Spring Salad with Candied Pecans, Mixed Berries, and a Fresh Apple Vinaigrette

Beef Tenderloin, served with an Au Poivre Sauce, Truffle Mashed Potatoes, and Garlic and White Wine

Asparagus and Carrot Medley, followed by dessert.



For more information about the Terre Haute Convention Center, visit www.terrehautecc.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.