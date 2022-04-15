‘You’re not going to get away with it’: FBI searching for serial robber, linked to at least 8 bank robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for at least eight bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery in Tennessee and Alabama.

“It can be difficult to compare bank robberies and try to find a commonality, but a lot of times people have habits, people will fall back on the technique that they have used before whether its a style of dress or a way of presenting a note, using a certain kind of weapon, people will tend to revert to type, they will go back to the way they are comfortable,” explained Matthew Foster, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Nashville FBI division.

The FBI described the unknown man, as white, approximately 26-40 years old, bald, with possibly brown or green eyes and a short brown trimmed beard. He has targetted banks in Nashville, Knoxville, Murfreesboro and Athens, Alabama.

“Bank robberies are common crimes and incredibly stupid crimes to commit. In terms of crimes that you can commit that has a high percentage of you getting caught for committing the crime, it’s way up there,” explained Foster.

Across Middle Tennessee, police are hoping to catch bank thieves. More than 15 robberies have occurred so far this year throughout the area at different federal institutions, getting away with thousands of dollars.

“A bank robber may never present a weapon or they may imply they have a weapon but never show it. There’s been bank robberies in Middle Tennessee that involve the person implying that they have a firearm but never actually showing it and probably never did have that gun,” said Foster.

Foster explained bank robberies are not up and not unique to Middle Tennessee, and most of the time, these thieves are caught. Local precincts often work alongside the FBI to find these criminals, and often times it could be the same person committing a series of robberies.

“You’re not going to get away with the fault, you’re not going to get away with a ton of money, and given the security measures in place at the bank whether that’s cameras and other deterrent measures, your probably not going to get away with the crime at all,” said Foster.

He urges the public if ever confronted by a robber to now be a hero and comply with their request, then quickly call the police. The FBI and other law enforcement rely on witness descriptions and surveillance footage to find the perpetrator.

The FBI believes one man committed the following robberies:

December 6, 2021: First Horizon Bank, Knoxville TN

December 31, 2021: First Horizon Bank, Murfreesboro TN

December 17, 2021: First Citizens Bank, Knoxville TN

January 7, 2022: Fifth Third Bank, Murfreesboro TN

January 10, 2022: First Horizon Bank, Knoxville TN

January 21, 2022: Fifth Third Bank, Nashville TN

February 2, 2022: Renasant Bank, Nashville TN

February 7, 2022: Citizens Bank, Elkmont AL

Attempted Bank Robbery: February 7, 2022: Athens AL

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at (615)232-7500, the FBI Knoxville Field Office, or the FBI Birmingham Field Office. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

