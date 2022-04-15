Computer repair business hosting electronic recycling event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Electronic repair business Computer Works and White Oaks Mall will be celebrating Earth Day by holding their first ever electronic recycling event.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 23 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the mall.
Community members are invited to bring unwanted electronics for safe recycling. The following devices are allowed to be brought for collection and recycling:
- Computers and small-scale servers
- Computer monitors
- Electronic keyboards and mice
- Printers, fax Machines and scanners
- Televisions
- DVD players DVD recorders and VCRs
- Digital converter boxes, cable receivers and satellite receivers
- Portable digital music players and video game consoles
