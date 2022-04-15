ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Computer repair business hosting electronic recycling event

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvMlP_0f9tx92400

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Electronic repair business Computer Works and White Oaks Mall will be celebrating Earth Day by holding their first ever electronic recycling event.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 23 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the mall.

Community members are invited to bring unwanted electronics for safe recycling. The following devices are allowed to be brought for collection and recycling:

  • Computers and small-scale servers
  • Computer monitors
  • Electronic keyboards and mice
  • Printers, fax Machines and scanners
  • Televisions
  • DVD players DVD recorders and VCRs
  • Digital converter boxes, cable receivers and satellite receivers
  • Portable digital music players and video game consoles

Any device brought to the event must weight 35 pounds or less.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Electronics Collection Event to start soon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Want to recycle your electronic device(s)? The online registration for Champaign County’s Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event will open on Monday. After registering online, people will receive a confirmation email or text message. About 10 days before the event, they will receive a postcard “ticket” in the mail. Officials said the […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Registration opening for electronic recycling, paint disposal

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Anyone wishing to dispose of unwanted electronic items and liquid paint has a chance to do so this spring and summer in Decatur. Macon County Environmental Management is opening registration for its electronic recycling and paint collection season on Tuesday at noon. People must have an appointment in order to drop […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
LONG BEACH, CA
WCIA

One man dead after Friday night shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a shooting in Bloomington Friday night. Shortly before midnight, the Bloomington Police Department (BPD) received a disturbance call. Officers dispatched reported hearing gunshots before their arrival. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the steps of a residence on E. Mill […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WLKY.com

Walmart closing a Louisville location that is 'underperforming'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents of southwest Louisville are losing a place to buy groceries. Walmart plans to close its supercenter on Raggard Road, which is in Pleasure Ridge Park. "Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold...
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Recycling#Electronics#Computers#Computer Works#White Oaks Mall#Televisions Dvd#Digital#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: 19-year-old arrested in deadly shooting investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A 19-year-old is facing a first degree murder charge after police investigated a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers arrested Deonte M. Drake near the intersection of Prairie Street and East Street. At around 1:45 a.m., Decatur Police went to an area on South Dipper Lane after receiving a […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

6-foot tree found on MTD bus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It was just like any other day at CUMTD’s lost and found… Until someone left a tree on the bus. It’s six feet tall, fake, and hasn’t been claimed yet. CUMTD posted a photo on social media hoping to find the owner. They said it’s not even the most unusual item […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Woman shot in neck while driving down North Market Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was shot, but is in stable condition after suffering non-life threatening wounds early Sunday morning. Authorities said that they reported to Hunters Pond Run off Twins Drive in Champaign at around 2:43 a.m. After investigation, they discovered that the victim was driving north down North Market Street when she […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police make second arrest in string of drive-by shootings in North Champaign

Bystanders caught in the crossfire continue to recover CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Courthouse security officers arrested 22-year-old Aaron Young Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on I-74 in North Champaign in late March. Young was in court for an unrelated case when he was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Officers investigate after 2 homes hit by gunfire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after a call of shots fired on Sunday night. Champaign Police officials said they got a report of shots fired near West Kirby Avenue and Westfield Drive. When they got there, officers found shell casings in the street and two homes hit by gunfire. No one was hurt […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Shooting on I-74 in Champaign sends two to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An early Saturday morning shooting on Interstate 74 in Champaign sent two to the hospital, according to Illinois State Police in a Saturday afternoon press release. Illinois State Police responded to a shooting in the Eastbound lanes of I-74 between Prospect and Neil around 2:00 a.m. Once police arrived on scene, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for bank robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is asking for the public’s help in solving a bank robbery that happened last week. On April 8, a man entered the U.S. Bank at 800 East Grand Avenue and displayed a gun, demanding money from the teller. He fled south on foot after […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021. Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. According to the Champaign County State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms man’s death in car crash

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a man was killed in a crash near Chatham Saturday night. Allmon was called to Palm Road near the intersection with New City Road and pronounced a 27-year-old man from Glenarm dead at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and the […]
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

WCIA

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy