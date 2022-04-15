Union Pacific fixes railway in South Chico after a fire.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person has been found dead after a fire at a mobile home in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning, authorities say. The scene is along the 3900 block of Mack Road. Fire has been extinguished. 1 adult fire victim was located in a bedroom and has been determined deceased. This incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ZOcRIIRIGR — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) April 13, 2022 Sacramento Fire crews responded and extinguished the flames. However, crews soon found one person dead in a bedroom. No other details about the person who died, other than that they were an adult, have been released. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

