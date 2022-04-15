ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

'It’s a conversation worth having' | South Carolina advocates call on lawmakers to make changes to child murder charge

WCNC
WCNC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — A deadly shooting recently at a middle school in Greenville, South Carolina, left one child dead, with the 12-year-old suspected shooter now charged with murder according to police. This tragedy has reignited the conversation about whether kids at such a young age as this should be tried...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Warrant: Death of 2-year-old found unresponsive in park was murder

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead at Park Road Park in March is now being questioned by police, according to a warrant obtained by WCNC Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Park Road Park around 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, for an unresponsive toddler. The child was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. According to the warrant, the child's death is now being investigated as a murder.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Police start homicide investigation in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a homicide investigation has begun in the eastern part of the city Saturday night, and that a man was found dead in an apartment. The department shared an initial alert just after 8:30 p.m., saying it happened along Sharon Chase Drive...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Police: 1 dead after shooting in Rowan County

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Police in Rowan County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the China Grove community Saturday night. The Town of Landis' Public Safety department confirmed they were assisting the China Grove Police Department with the investigation just after 8 p.m. The China...
CHINA GROVE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

1 person dead following shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after one person died at a southwest Charlotte apartment complex early Sunday, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Farthington Circle just after 2 a.m. One victim was found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chandra Dillard
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Guns#Wcnc Charlotte#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
WCNC

Man arrested by US Marshals outside Charlotte Ross store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man who had been wanted on multiple charges in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Black was wanted for a parole violation in 2020 and had warrants for robbery and felony conspiracy with the U.S. Marshals. Investigators said Black had an extensive criminal history that includes resisting arrest, narcotics, firearm by a felon and larceny with firearms.
CHARLOTTE, NC
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy