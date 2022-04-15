Miller powers Lancers to victory

NELSONVILLE — Federal Hocking coach James Conrath said Iden Miller has been trying to find his rhythm at the plate so far this season.

With just three hits going into Thursday’s non-league game at Nelsonville-York, Miller was looking for a breakout game.

“He has been slumping lately,” Conrath said. “Hopefully this is the kick he needs, because he’s one of our better hitters on the team.”

Miller did a little bit of everything, leading Federal Hocking to a five-inning, 11-0 victory at Nelsonville-York’s Blackburn Field.

Miller was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs, raising his average on the season by 79 points.

“Hopefully this is the kick in the rear he needs, because we need him to hit and that was big for him tonight,” Conrath said.

Miller’s hitting wasn’t even the highlight of the night, as he delivered a complete-game shutout on the mound.

Miller allowed just four singles without walking a batter, striking out 11 Buckeyes in five innings of work.

Miller is Federal Hocking’s ace, and he’s struck out 36 hitters with a 2.25 ERA in 28 innings so far this season.

“He threw lots of strikes,” Conrath said. “His curveball was working well. Put it over the plate, told them to hit it. They hit a few of them here and there, but if he gets it over the plate for strikes, he’s going to get guys out.”

Miller needed 59 pitches against Nelsonville-York, with 45 going for strikes.

It was a second tough night in a row for the Buckeyes (2-4-1). On Wednesday, they were no-hit by Meigs flame thrower Ethan Stewart, as he stuck out 15 batters in six innings.

Miller doesn’t throw quite as hard as Stewart, but he got similar results against Nelsonville-York.

“That was a huge adjustment for us from (Wednesday) night, seeing an 88 mph fastball to today,” Nelsonville-York coach Jeff Stalder said. “I was really hoping we could adjust to that by the second and third inning. It just didn’t happen. It snowballed with the strikeouts.”

Federal Hocking (2-5) backed up Miller’s pitching with plenty of offense, collecting 10 base hits.

Miller led the way with his perfect 3 for 3 day, but Ethan McCune and Glen Wilkes were both 2 for 3, with McCune driving in three runs.

“These kids have all been putting hard work in,” Conrath said. “We’ve seen it in practice. We know they can hit. It’s just getting out there and doing it. Hopefully tonight is something we can build on.”

For all of Federal Hocking’s offense, perhaps the most important at-bat of the game resulted in a base on balls.

Brady Bond, batting ninth in the Lancers’ lineup, battled to draw a walk on a full count against Nelsonville-York’s Makhi Williams to load the bases with two outs in the top of the third inning.

Federal Hocking was ahead 5-0 at the time, but eventually blew the game open after Bond’s walk turned the lineup over.

Mason Jackson reached on an error when a pop-up was dropped along the infield for a 6-0 lead.

The walk and the error were the opening the Lancers needed. Miller followed with a two-run single for an 8-0 advantage.

The lead grew to 10-0 after McCune’s two-run single.

Federal Hocking scored six times in the third, sending 10 batters to the plate. Five runs scored after Bond’s two-out walk.

“To be able to see Brady take that walk, get us started, get to the top of the lineup then roll things over, that’s big,” Conrath said. “We need big innings like that and we need to be able to put more innings like that together.”

The final five runs of the inning were unearned, as the Buckeyes had three errors in the game.

The Buckeyes also had two runners picked off on the base paths. Jackson caught an infield pop up at shortstop and doubled a runner off second base to end the second inning, and Miller was able to pick a runner off second base in the fifth inning.

“What killed us was what we do with the ball after we got to it, knowing where the runners are, where they were getting to,” Stalder said. “Lot of mental errors. Seemed like a lot of unsureness what to do. Just not a good day for us.”

Williams took the loss on the mound for the Buckeyes, pitching three innings. Hudson Stalder pitched the final two innings.

Drew Douglas, Jeff McLaughlin, Gavin Richards and Dakota Inman each hit singles for Nelsonville-York. Jeff Stalder said getting the offense going is the key to improvement as the season nears the second half.

“Hitting’s a big thing and just not letting the wind go out of our sails and staying focused on the next game, the next inning, the next pitch,” he said. “Never losing concentration, staying in the game.”

Federal Hocking 11, Nelsonville-York 0 (5 innings)

Federal Hocking;316 10 — 11 10 0

Nelsonville-York;000 00 — 0 4 3

Iden Miller and Drew Airhart

Makhi Williams, Hudson Stalder (4) and Landen Inman

WP — Miller; LP — Williams