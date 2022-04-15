Reynolds, Vogelbach power Pirates to 9-4 win over Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach, front right, celebrates with Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach, front right, celebrates with Bryan Reynolds as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run home run after settling his arbitration case with $13.5 million, two-year contract, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates overcome a three-run deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 9-4.

Daniel Vogelbach led off a game with a home run for the first time in the big leagues and matched his career high with four hits.

Reynolds tied the score 3-3 with a drive to right-center in a four-run third inning, and Kevin Newman hit a go-ahead, two-run double.

Roansy Contreras, a 22-year-old rookie right-hander, pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit relief to win his first big league decision.

