There are logistical changes coming to veteran’s honor flights after many veterans were stuck with a half-Honor Flight experience. The reason for the change from escort service to buses is not clear. So, U.S. Representative from Florida Greg Steube sent a letter to the Department of the Interior asking ‘what can be done?’ In his letter, Rep. Stuebe argues our Honor Flight veterans deserve the full experience they have earned.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 27 DAYS AGO