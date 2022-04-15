ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Pro Bowl kicker Matt Gay signs restricted free-agent tender

By Ben Levine
 4 days ago
Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Gay has signed his tender. The restricted free-agent kicker has re-signed with the Rams, reports Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Following a breakout 2021 campaign during which he earned his first career Pro Bowl nod, the Rams slapped Gay with a restricted free-agent tender. The one-year tender will lock the kicker into a $2.54M salary for the 2022 campaign.

Gay had stints with the Buccaneers and Colts before catching on with the Rams in 2020. He got into seven games during his first season with the organization, and he had the full-time gig by the time the 2021 campaign came around.

This past season, the 28-year-old connected on 32 of his 34 field-goal attempts and 48 of his 49 extra-point tries. Gay also came through in the playoffs, converting 80 percent of his field goals and all 11 of his extra-point attempts. This included a Super Bowl-winning performance where the kicker finished with five points.

