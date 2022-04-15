ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man injured in Parkway Village shooting, woman detained

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Parkway Village Thursday night.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Knightway at 8:11 p.m.

Police say a man was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Officers have a woman detained, but no one has been charged at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman steals nearly $1K worth of purses, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a woman who they say grabbed purses off a store shelf and ran out of the business. Officers responded to the shoplifting call on April 6 just before 7 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into TJ Maxx on Summer Avenue, grabbed multiple purses, and left the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Man found shot to death in car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday. Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of Shady Birch. Police say a man was found shot in a black Honda Civic. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information has been given at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused gang leader arrested on 10 active warrants

MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes. Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang. Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges:  Robbery Convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

8-year-old shot and killed in Marion; woman charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 8-year-old died after being shot in Marion, Arkansas on Sunday evening, officials say. Arkansas Police say children were playing with splatter ball guns when it escalated into a firearm being drawn and shots being fired. An 8-year-old child was struck in the head. The child was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital […]
MARION, AR
