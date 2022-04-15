Man injured in Parkway Village shooting, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Parkway Village Thursday night.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Knightway at 8:11 p.m.
Police say a man was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers have a woman detained, but no one has been charged at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.
