Jefferson City police investigating a string of crimes over the past week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police in Jefferson City continues to investigate a string of crimes over the last week.

The Jefferson City police department wants to remind people to lock their cars after several thefts.

In the past month, the department has taken five reports of stolen guns from cars, 10 incidents of other items stolen from cars, and seven actual cars stolen. No forced entry has been reported in any vehicle and several were unlocked with the key inside.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Overview , in 2022 the department has taken 15 reports of thefts from cars, 1 has been resolved. Out of 17 stolen car reports, 8 have been cleared.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, JCPD responded to seven local burglaries ranging from pawn stores to restaurants. That same night JCPD investigated an armed carjacking on the 700 block of W Stadium Blvd.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Jefferson City police determined that no firearms were stolen in the burglaries so ATF is not playing an active role in the investigation.

In 2022 JCPD cleared 4 burglaries and break-ins.

On Saturday, two people were shot and located on the 700 block of Adams Street. The next morning officers took a juvenile suspect into custody in the shooting. Officers took another juvenile into custody on Monday for their involvement in a stolen vehicle.

Burglary was up 11.43 percent in 2021 from 2020.

JCPD is asking anyone with information on these crimes to contact their department or crime stoppers at 659-tips.

