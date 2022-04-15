ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown man sentenced to 324 months for producing child pornography

By Matthew Duckworth
Cover picture for the articleSCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Georgetown man was sentenced to 324 months in federal prison on Thursday. Phillip Christopher Abel, 36, pleaded guilty to enticing a minor...

