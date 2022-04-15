ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Miami Valley lawmakers react to fourth redistricting ruling

By Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h05lZ_0f9tspG600

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission is back on the clock. It has until May 6 to submit a fifth round of maps to the Ohio Supreme Court, and local lawmakers are frustrated the process is still ongoing.

Legislative maps dictate the areas Ohio lawmakers serve, and that is unknown right now after the latest maps were thrown out.

“This is now about to be the fifth map, the fifth map, and you know, this should have been over with,” State Rep. Willis Blackshear (D-Dayton) said.

“I think it’s time we get off the redistricting merry-go-round and pass a constitutional map,” said State Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg).

Independent mapmakers were brought in to finally craft legal maps, however the Ohio Redistricting Commission said those maps were not done in time to submit to the courts. Instead, the commission submitted modified maps of previously rejected versions.

Ohio Supreme Court rejects state legislative maps a fourth time

As with the previous three maps, the Ohio Supreme Court rejected this version, saying they unfairly favor the Republican party.

Antani said he wants to see a bipartisan approach and independent mapmakers called back in.

“Republican map drawers and Democrat map drawers should just be map drawers,” Antani said. “So look, I think that the were very close to a map when the bait and switch was pulled the last time, so I think they should be brought back in and continue their work.”

Blackshear said this process needs to move forward because it is affecting voter turnout.

“We’re wasting a lot of taxpayer dollars on this whole process,” Blackshear said. “Voters are confused in terms of going out to vote right now.”

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a statement encouraging Ohioans to vote in the May 3 primary:

“Ohioans should continue to cast their ballots on or before May 3 to ensure their voices are heard in this important primary election,” said LaRose. “The court’s latest ruling has no impact on that election at all, and contests for statewide, congressional, and local offices and issues will proceed as scheduled. This ruling only impacts state legislative and political party central committee contests, which have yet to be scheduled.”

The Montgomery County Board of Elections estimates holding a second primary for the remaining Ohio House and Senate races could cost up to $500,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Ohio Supreme Court rejects state legislative maps a fourth time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court rejected — for the fourth time — the third set of state legislative maps Thursday, sending the Ohio Redistricting Commission back to the drawing board. The seven-member commission, which approved “modified” versions of maps in late March that had...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

1 dead following attempted robbery at Dayton AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WEAU-TV 13

Evers asks for swift action on Supreme Court redistricting ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic governor is telling the state Supreme Court that it should allow him to submit additional evidence defending his legislative district boundary map that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected. He’s arguing it is still better than the one submitted by the Republican Legislature....
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Cleveland.com

The never-ending story: The Ohio redistricting commission continues its fourth go at creating state legislative maps Capitol Letter

Redistricting roundup: There was a flurry of redistricting-related activity over the weekend. The Ohio Redistricting Commission met Saturday and plotted out a course to try to come up with new state legislative maps before a March 28 deadlines set by the Ohio Supreme Court. As Andrew Tobias writes, the commission made plans to meet Monday and Tuesday, with a possible Sunday meeting, and agreed to hire outside mapmakers and a mediator to try to resolve any disagreements between Republicans and Democrats. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Frank LaRose paused a scheduled mailing of military ballots to let the state and legal process play out, while as Jeremy Pelzer writes, the federal government signed off on a deal with state officials to revise the deadlines for sending the military ballots.
OHIO STATE
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niraj Antani
Person
Frank Larose
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
WDTN

Two teens shot outside Kettering bowling alley, suspect arrested

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A teenager has been arrested after two other teens were shot in the parking lot of a Kettering bowling alley Saturday morning. The City of Kettering said that the bar manager of Woodman Lanes bowling alley called 911 just after midnight for a disturbance in the parking lot. When police arrived […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#The Ohio Supreme Court#State#Republican#Democrat
WDTN

Man chased down, tased at Columbus Zoo after disobeying police officer

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was tased and taken into custody Friday afternoon at the Columbus Zoo after he allegedly disobeyed directions from an officer directing traffic. The situation caused a brief panic when it was described on social media as an active shooter situation. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and zoo […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
WDTN

Man shows up at hospital after Trotwood shooting

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man brought himself to the hospital after a shooting in Trotwood Saturday morning. The Trotwood Dispatch confirmed that officers were called to the scene just before 1 am on Saturday after a man said he was shot on the 4800 block of Biddison Avenue. The victim showed up alone at […]
TROTWOOD, OH
Savannah Morning News

Democrat state lawmakers step in, resolve Chatham redistricting mess. Map passes GA House.

Final version of controversial commission and School Board map includes changes in GOP-controlled districts, revamps west Chatham boundaries. Local governing bodies did not consider or vote on map. Savannah Morning News. Weeks of political squabbles between county and state-level officials ended quietly last week as a Chatham County Commission and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy