Isekai Quartet is coming back with a new feature film and has confirmed the release date for it with a new trailer and poster! Isekai Quartet has been one of Kadokawa's most interesting experiments of recent years. Taking five of their most popular light novel anime adaptations with Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Saga of Tanya the Evil, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and Overlord all blending into a whole new kind of world. With the end of the second season, it was revealed that the anime would be continuing with a feature film instead.

