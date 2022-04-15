Parents concerned about LCSD finances after complaint filed against member of the board of trustees

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster County school district lost its appeal to the state board of education to be taken off fiscal watch after “a repeated material weakness” was found in an audit in three consecutive school years (2018-2019; 2019-2020; 2020-2021).

Now, parents are raising more concerns after a “high ranking district official” filed a complaint against a board trustee member after he asked a question about the finances.

“Now I feel like something’s going on. Something shady is happening, it’s kind of like they’re trying to cover something up,” concerned parent Pam Joe told Queen City News in a phone interview.

Pam Joe took to Facebook after hearing about a complaint filed by a “high ranking district official” against district 7 board of trustee member Melvin Stroble.

“Why are they trying to silence Mr. Stroble when all he’s doing is trying to ask questions about the finances, which it should be public to everyone we should know,” Joe said.

Stroble says he was verbally notified of the complaint about two weeks ago but hasn’t received a written complaint. He says the complaint says he created “a hostile working environment” when a miscommunication arose after he raised questions about where leftover insurance settlement money was located and how the district was accounting for it.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

(The conversation lasts about 7-8 minutes and can be found here around the 1:08:00 mark) [here’s a snippet of it]

Chief Financial Officer : So, we have some… you know a little pot of money there that we can…

Stroble : How much is that little pot of money? chuckles​ Now you got me thinking of a different account… I know that’s not what you’re saying but its … We’re supposed to get the full financial report unless I’m missing something.

CFO : You get the full general fund…

Stroble : So, you’re saying that if it’s not in the general the board doesn’t know about it.

CFO : If it’s not in the general fund then it’s a part of the adopted budget.

A little later in the conversation .. .

Stroble : But here’s my point, I think it’s important for the board to know where all of our finances are if I’m missing something… If there’s money out there that’s not being reported to the board that’s a concern for (inaudible)…”

Stroble restated his question about why the trustees weren’t notified of the extra money and its location. Tensions rose and the matter was tabled for a later discussion.

“I am working to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ dollars, the way I am asked to do that by statute is to have those discussions in open session. If there is a complaint, then it makes it even more challenging for elected officials to ask questions.”

Stroble also says he was never notified of the district’s fiscal watch notice; he doesn’t know if other board members knew either. He says when he asked the superintendent and the CFO, he said there are still some unanswered questions.

He tells me he doesn’t know the intent of the complaint “but we all should be concerned as to whether this is an attempt to divert attention from the fiscal watch issues.”

He also wanted to make it clear that the district is financially healthy, he just had a few questions about where money was located.

We asked the district about the complaint and were told “ Complaints submitted by LCSD employees remain confidential to the extent required by law. The District does not comment on the existence or substance of matters related to personnel complaints.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.