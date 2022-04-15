ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigates threat made to Martin City Middle School

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Update | The Kansas City, Missouri, Department believes they have resolved the threat to Martin City Middle School, according to a district spokesperson.

"At this point, KCPD has located the source of the threat and believes the situation to be resolved," a spokesperson said in an email.

Original story | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a threat made on social media aimed at Martin City Middle School in the Grandview School District.

According to a district spokesperson, there will be additional police at the school on Friday out of an abundance of caution.

"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority," the district said in part in a letter to families. "Additional support will be in place at school tomorrow to ensure student and staff safety out of an abundance of caution.

The district said its policies strictly prohibits this type of behavior.

Any findings on the investigation will be handled according to district policies as well as state and federal laws.

