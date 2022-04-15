No. 14 Bergen Catholic rolls past Fordham Prep - Boys lacrosse recap

Pingry scored all six of its runs across the first four innings and withstood Belvidere scoring five in its half of the third for a 6-5 win on Saturday in Belvidere. Pingry scored once each in the first and second inning before adding two in the third to go up 4-0 only to see Belvidere have its five-run inning and lead 5-4. Pingry answered right back with two runs in the fourth and lead the rest of the way.

BELVIDERE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO