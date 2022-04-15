ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oradell, NJ

No. 14 Bergen Catholic rolls past Fordham Prep - Boys lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
 3 days ago
Nicholas Muller’s three goals and eight assists fueled Bergen Catholic, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 16-3 victory over Fordham Prep...

NJ.com

Track and field: Union Cath. girls, S. Brunswick boys win at East Brunswick Invitational

The Union Catholic girls team and the South Brunswick boys teams took first at the East Brunswick Invitational at Carl Sandburg Middle School in Old Bridge. Victoria Urbaez, Jenna Keith, Asydiah Pray-Brown, and Alexandra Moore gave Union Catholic a gold medal in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:35.00 while Taylor Cox, Leah Gould, Sydney McDonald and Ajane Thompson ran a 47.29 to take first in the 4x100.
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Audubon defeats St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Softball recap

It was a high-scoring affair as Audubon defeated St. Joseph (Hamm.) 16-15 in Hammonton in a game that featured 31 combined hits. Emily McCutcheon led Audubon going 2-3 with four RBI, one home run, and two walks. Trailing 13-12 going into the final inning, Audubon (2-2) scored four runs in...
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Catholic defeats Manalapan - Boys lacrosse recap

Anthony Muniz led Red Bank Catholic with four goals as Red Bank Catholic defeated Manalapan 14-9 in Manalapan. Red Bank Catholic (6-2) jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter before Manalapan (4-3) tied the game going into halftime. However, Red Bank Catholic took back control in the second half as it outscored Manalapan 8-3.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Jackson Memorial over St. John Vianney

A run in the bottom of the eighth was the difference for Jackson Memorial in a 5-4 extra-inning win on Saturday in Jackson. Jackson Memorial opened the scoring with two runs in the second before St. John Vianney tied it with a run each in the third and sixth innings, only to see Jackson Memorial go back ahead 3-2 with a run in the sixth. From there, St. John Vianney went in front 4-3 with two in the top of the seventh, but Jackson Memorial answered right back and tied it in the seventh, 4-4.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus Catholic defeats Saddle Brook - Baseball recap

Paramus Catholic defeated Saddle Brook 5-2 behind Anthony Radice as he went 2-3 with one RBI and one run in Paramus. Paramus Catholic (3-4) took a 4-0 lead into the sixth before Saddle Brook (0-5) cut its lead in half with two runs in the top of the inning. However, Paramus Catholic would answer back with one more run.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Met.) over Roxbury - Boys lacrosse recap

Jonathan Slusser led everyone with five goals and one assist as St. Joseph (Met.) won on the road, 12-8, over Roxbury. Daniel Bachenski put in two goals and three assists while Spencer Angeles added two goals and two assists for St. Joseph (Met.) (2-5), which scored five goals in the final period.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys volleyball: Daily stat leaders for April 15-16

NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
VOLLEYBALL
NJ.com

Verona defeats Nutley - Boys lacrosse recap

James Haveron led Verona with five goals to an 18-9 victory over Nutley in Nutley. Matt Pergola led Nutley (2-4) with eight goals but it was not enough as Michael Krusznis also netted four goals for Verona (1-5) while PJ Shaw had three. Verona’s Harrison Sorger scored two goals as...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Lacrosse: Laxnumbers standings as of April 17

3-Ridgewood (5-2) 4-Hunterdon Central (5-2) 23-Newark East Side (1-5) 9-Washington Township (2-4) 14-South Brunswick (2-1-1) 16-Freehold Township (2-3) 20-Cherry Hill East (1-7) 21-West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-3) 22-Atlantic City (1-6) NORTH, GROUP 3. 1-Chatham (2-3) 2-North Hunterdon (3-2) 3-Morris Knolls (8-0) 4-Northern Highlands (4-2) 5-Ramapo (2-4) 6-Red Bank Regional (3-4) 7-Princeton...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Bound Brook over East Brunswick Tech

Bound Brook scored in each of its first five at-bats on the way to a 13-5 win over East Brunswick Tech on Saturday in Bound Brook. The teams were tied 4-4 after an inning, but Bound Brook added two in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth on the way to the win.
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Pingry over Belvidere

Pingry scored all six of its runs across the first four innings and withstood Belvidere scoring five in its half of the third for a 6-5 win on Saturday in Belvidere. Pingry scored once each in the first and second inning before adding two in the third to go up 4-0 only to see Belvidere have its five-run inning and lead 5-4. Pingry answered right back with two runs in the fourth and lead the rest of the way.
BELVIDERE, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden named to Portsmouth Invitational All-Tournament Team, puts himself in position for NBA individual workouts

Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden was named to the Portsmouth Invitational All-Tournament Team after helping lead his team to the consolation game of the prestigious event. In three games over a four-day span, the 6-foot-6 Rhoden averaged 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while helping the Norfolk Sports Club win the consolation game over Mike Duman Auto Sales, 87-58.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

