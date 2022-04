The number of high-value Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) transfers surged by 111% in the last 24 hours. What Happened: According to data from blockchain analytics platform IntoTheBlock, there were 489 DOGE transactions with a minimum value of $100,000. Over the last seven days, the Dogecoin blockchain recorded $6.89 billion worth of...

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 23 DAYS AGO