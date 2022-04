A few days after filing a petition last month to form a union at a Starbucks in Newtonville, Naomi Goldstein says things began to change. Instead of working with the usual shift partner, the other barista leading the unionizing effort, the two workers were separated into different shifts and their hours drastically reduced. Finally, when Goldstein asked to take a leave of absence — something other employees had done in the past with no issue, their manager said that Goldstein would need to quit instead.

BOSTON, MA ・ 24 DAYS AGO