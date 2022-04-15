ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

3-year-old killed by stray bullet, case reaches plea deal

 3 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 3-year-old who was murdered on Easter Sunday back in 2018 is speaking out against a plea deal for the suspect. Christopher Cullins, 19, is expected to enter a guilty plea in DeKalb County court for the 2018 killing of 3-year-old T'rhigi Diggs, a...

Ms......
2d ago

So, the punk will be free, at 30 or 31 to traumatize others. most people don't change, all the good doer's forget about the pain these criminals cause families.

Biden'sDumberThanDog$h!T
2d ago

Better yet, let him go free. In six months he’ll be dead or commit a life sentence or death penalty crime. With the sentence he had now, he’ll be out on the streets committing the same crimes. Just delaying the inevitable.

