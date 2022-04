This car aims to honor its original namesake and it does that very well. We've seen some pretty crazy first-generation Mustang builds in the past, mainly due to the abundant production numbers, iconic design, and popularity within the classic car community. These pony cars took what the muscle car started with, putting big engines into small cars, and took it to the extreme, all while offering a pretty low price and easy modification for racing purposes. There is no shortage of fabulous Mustangs with a vast array of engine combinations and exterior mods, but it isn't every day you see the rarer models get played within the garage. Interestingly enough, that's precisely what happened with this particular topic that we are talking about today.

