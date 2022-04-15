ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Driver dies after car hits embankment, tree in Lancaster County, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
North Carolina Highway Patrol (WSOC)

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle collision early Thursday night in Lancaster County, troopers said.

A 2010 Mini Cooper was traveling east on Camp Creek Road when it went off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and a tree before overturning.

The driver died at the scene near Lead Off Road, trooper said.

A passenger was taken to a hospital.

Names have not yet been released.

Return to this story for updates.

WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTV

Motorcycle rider dead after 5-vehicle crash in Watauga Co.

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Boone. According to officials, three passenger vehicles and two motorcycles were involved in a crash near the intersection of Highway 105 and Snaggy Mountain Boulevard around 4:48 p.m. One of the motorcyclists, 43-year-old Nicholas...
BOONE, NC
