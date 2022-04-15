Driver dies after car hits embankment, tree in Lancaster County, troopers say

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WSOC)

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle collision early Thursday night in Lancaster County, troopers said.

A 2010 Mini Cooper was traveling east on Camp Creek Road when it went off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and a tree before overturning.

The driver died at the scene near Lead Off Road, trooper said.

A passenger was taken to a hospital.

Names have not yet been released.

