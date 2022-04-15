City of Oxford and Oxford Police Provide Update in Child Investigation Case
City of Oxford spokeswoman, Lorie Denton and Oxford Police seek the public’s help. At 6:45 PM Oxford Police Department responded to a call for a child in the water on Canvasback Drive in Oxford. Oxford Police began CPR. Oxford Health Systems Paramedics arrived on the scene and continued to provide emergency care. The child was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. An investigation is continuing into the incident. These are all the details that will be released.
