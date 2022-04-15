City of Oxford and Oxford Police Provide Update in Child Investigation Case

Ohatchee, AL – On Sunday night the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a BOLO (Be on Look Out) for a white car in the area of Grayton Rd in Ohatchee. Between 10 and 10:30 pm patrol deputies were dispatched to the same area to respond to a possible shooting in progress. Upon arrival deputies located the white vehicle still occupied by the suspected shooter. Sheriff Matthew Wade also responded to the incident and was on scene to assist deputies with securing the suspect, later identified as John Loren Pruitt, 53, of Ohatchee. Pruitt was still armed when the deputies arrived, but did not attempt to fire at law enforcement. When deputies were able to assess Pruitt, they found a serious gunshot wound to his leg. Sheriff Wade said, “It was one of the worst wounds I have seen. His leg looked like it was almost amputated.” Medics and deputies were able to get Pruitt out of the vehicle and onto a stretcher where he was transported to an awaiting Air Medivac. Pruitt was flown to UAB in very serious condition due to severe blood loss and the gunshot wound itself.

OHATCHEE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO