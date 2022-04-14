Bracken claims first All “A” region softball title since 2014

The Bracken County Lady Bears won the 10th Region All “A” softball championship on Thursday with a 5-3 victory over Nicholas County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

CARLISLE — It may not have been the traditional path to get there, but Bracken County proved they were worthy in the 10th Region All “A” softball championship on Thursday at Nicholas County.

The Lady Bears didn’t have to pick up a win prior to making the title tilt, thanks to a couple of forfeits, but they made the most of their opportunity with a 5-3 victory over the Lady Jackets, winning their first regional All “A” title since 2014.

They did it behind the arm of Ella Johnson, some timely baserunning and sure-handed gloves in the field.

“These kids don’t quit, man. I don’t know what to say. They just they don’t quit. They don’t quit. They fight. They fight we’ve been down, beat up on and they don’t stop man. They they’re battlers. And I’ve been hard on them this year. I have. I’ve criticized, I give praise. And you know a lot of for this game right here because this isn’t about me. And this is about these kids. It’s all about the kids. You know, they did all this,” Lady Bears coach Tony Green said.

After Johnson gave up the game’s initial run in the bottom of the first, she got in quite a rhythm from there. She’d retire 15 of the next 18 batters on her way to 10 strikeouts for the game before running into some trouble in the seventh.

“That just fueled our fire in the first. Got us motivated,” Johnson said. “Before the game I worked, wanted to make sure my snaps right and make sure everything was perfected tonight so I could win it for my team. We’ve worked really hard for this moment. Didn’t start crying until I hugged my dad afterward.”

Meanwhile the defense behind her played a clean game without an error, Green deciding to make some changes in the field that paid off. There were no spectacular plays or web gems, but they made the simple plays, something they had struggled with in the early part of the season.

“We played really good defense. Had to move some pieces around and switch some things up and some kids have really stepped up,” Green said.

Then the Lady Bears bats got to work, quickly tying things up in the top of the second as Whitney Lippert scored on a wild pitch after she and teammate Jalyn Hamilton hit singles.

A baserunning error kept the Lady Bears from taking an early lead, Kamryn Graves single coming after Lippert scored on the same play Hamilton was thrown out trying to advance to third.

“That one was my fault. I was watching Whitney and the play at the plate. Jalyn is a hustler and was on second and tried to get another base, not mad about that at all,” Green said.

But their aggressiveness on the paths didn’t waver, loading the bases up in the fifth on a Gracie Ramsey single, Maddie Johnson getting hit by a pitch and Whitney Lippert collecting a single.

With no room to put anybody, Ramsey scored on a passed ball, three pitches later and Johnson and Savannah Kelsch, courtesy runner for Lippert would score on the same passed ball after a Nicholas throwing error allowed Kelsch to score.

“Went to the dugout there in the fifth inning and told the girls to score three runs this inning and we’ll win this game. Then they put up three,” Green said.

At 4-1, the game felt like the Lady Bears were in full control.

Ella Johnson made sure of it in the circle, continuing to mow down batters.

“She’s a bulldog out there. I’ve told you before anytime I’ve got her in that circle, our team has got a chance,” Green said.

Maddie Johnson added some insurance in the seventh with a single to center, advancing to second on a passed ball and stealing third. She wasn’t done stealing, a delayed steal getting her all the way home to make it 5-1.

“I was always taught to be aggressive and Tony looked at me and said, ‘I need you to score.’ So I took that upon my shoulders to go with it with no hesitation,” Maddie Johnson said. “Coach told me to just draw a throw and she didn’t look at me so I just took it in my hands and went with it.”

Johnson was one of a couple to switch places on defense, going from centerfield to shortstop.

“Happened yesterday. Short notice. Took some practice in the gym (with the rain), no practice on the field, made me kind of nervous,” Johnson said.

Three outs separated the Lady Bears from their first regional All “A” title in eight years.

It wouldn’t come easy though. A double from Sydney Carpenter followed by a home run from Melanie Hatton suddenly made it 5-3 with one out.

Lauren Tedder followed with a single to get the tying run to the plate with one out. But as she had done all game, Ella Johnson settled in, reared back and collected two more strikeouts to end the contest.

“Things just worked out in our favor. We would have had to beat Robertson and either St. Patrick or Calvary to get here and felt pretty good about our chances,” Green said. “Just incredibly proud of these girls. They’ve worked so hard.”

Now the Lady Bears advance to Owensboro to play in the All “A” state tournament starting on April 30 at Jack Fisher Park, site of where the KHSAA state tournament used to be held. They’ll have three pool play games on that day with the top two teams in the pool advancing to an eight-team, single elimination tournament on May 1.

Louisville Holy Cross (3-3), Highlands Latin (3-5) and the Second Region winner yet to be determined are in Bracken County’s pool. They’ll play Highlands Latin at 10 a.m. CST, Holy Cross at 1:30 p.m. CST and the 2nd Region winner at 5 p.m. on the 30th.

LADY BEARS 5, LADY JACKETS 3

BRACKEN COUNTY — 010-030-1 — 5-8-0

NICHOLAS COUNTY — 100-000-2 — 3-7-1

2B — (NC) Carpenter

3B — (NC) Hurst

HR — (NC) Hatton

RBI — (NC) Hatton 2, Hurst

R — (BC) Ramsey, Johnson 2, Lippert, S. Kelsch (NC) Cleaver, Carpenter, Hatton

WP — E. Johnson. LP — R. Johnson.

Records: Bracken County 7-4, Nicholas County 3-5