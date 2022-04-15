Baylor Baseball’s losing streak extends to six games with 3-2 loss against Kansas

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – In the first game of a weekend series against Kansas, the Baylor Baseball team lost its sixth straight game, this time by a 3-2 final against the Jayhawks.

The Bears were trailing 3-1 until Jack Pineda hit a solo homerun, but that was Baylor’s final run in the game.

With the loss, the Bears drop to 2-8 in conference play, and they’ll look to even the series tomorrow night at 5:00pm.

