Kevin Lee avoids knee surgery, looking to return to training camp in the summer

Jake Paul believes his transition to MMA is inevitable. For over a year, Paul has been targeting Dana White, blasting the UFC President on the issue of fighter pay and health care, all while boxing former UFC fighters, and targeting fights with several current UFC fighters. Paul has even released a diss track, and invested in the UFC’s parent company Endeavor, all in an effort to get under White’s skin. Most recently, Paul offered a wager to White: sign him to the UFC for one fight with Conor McGregor, and if he loses, he’ll never speak about the UFC again, but if he wins, White has to agree to his previous terms regarding fighter pay and health care. White never responded to the offer. But though Paul hasn’t gotten too much traction with White, the YouTube sensation believes it’s only a matter of time before he eventually wears him down.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO