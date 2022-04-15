ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Kevin Lee avoids knee surgery, looking to return to training camp in the summer

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Lee received some good news from his doctors this week after fearing he may have suffered a torn ACL in his recent fight against Diego Sanchez in Eagle FC. The one-time interim UFC title challenger felt his knee buckle early in his fight with Sanchez but was able to go...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 1

Related
MMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Vicente Luque catches Michael Chiesa with trademark submission

Vicente Luque is dangerous at every range when he’s fighting in the octagon, and Michael Chiesa found that out quickly at UFC 265. Chiesa initially fared well on his feet against Luque, but quickly found himself in trouble after taking the back and threatening a submission. Unable to get the tap, he was caught in transition by a D’Arce choke, Luque’s favorite octagon submission, at the 3:25 mark of the opening frame.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Sanchez
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 51 results: Pat Sabatini punishes T.J. Laramie on the ground to win lopsided decision

A near knockout early didn’t sway Pat Sabatini from his chosen game plan to put T.J. Laramie on the ground and maul him over the course of three rounds at UFC Vegas 51. A body shot in the first round had Laramie hurt but Sabatini couldn’t quite put him away despite his best efforts. Still, Sabatini never slowed down through all 15 minutes as he kept hammering away at Laramie, especially with a suffocating ground game to ultimately win a lopsided decision.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Surgery#Combat#Acl#Eagle Fc#Motownphenom#Creative Artists Agency#Mma Fighting
MMA Fighting

Video: Henry Cejudo hosts Demetrious Johnson to reminisce about title fights

Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson are two of the finest flyweight talents ever seen in the UFC’s octagon. Naturally, they were rivals. Four years after Cejudo ended Johnson’s record-breaking title run, he invited over his two-time opponent to share a laugh and reminisce about their experiences in the octagon. The soon-to-return fighter also tagged UFC broadcast partner ESPN.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo moving up, Khamzat Chimaev’s expectations, and what’s next for Petr Yan

With UFC 273 now in the rearview, this week very much has felt like a post-pay-per-view lull, in part because the card this weekend, UFC Vegas 51, is one of these least compelling offering the UFC has put forth this year. No disrespect to the fine men and women fighting on Saturday, but the co-main event features two Contender Series signees who have never competed in the UFC before. That’s not a great look, any way you slice it.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul on Dana White and a future UFC fight: ‘I think he’s coming around to me’

Jake Paul believes his transition to MMA is inevitable. For over a year, Paul has been targeting Dana White, blasting the UFC President on the issue of fighter pay and health care, all while boxing former UFC fighters, and targeting fights with several current UFC fighters. Paul has even released a diss track, and invested in the UFC’s parent company Endeavor, all in an effort to get under White’s skin. Most recently, Paul offered a wager to White: sign him to the UFC for one fight with Conor McGregor, and if he loses, he’ll never speak about the UFC again, but if he wins, White has to agree to his previous terms regarding fighter pay and health care. White never responded to the offer. But though Paul hasn’t gotten too much traction with White, the YouTube sensation believes it’s only a matter of time before he eventually wears him down.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Kamaru Usman thinks Khamzat Chimaev got ‘caught up’ in own hype before UFC 273, ‘absolutely’ sees holes in his game

Kamaru Usman isn’t losing any sleep over the threat of Khamzat Chimaev. The UFC welterweight champion was one of many people who watched the chaos that unfolded at UFC 273 when Chimaev took a unanimous decision over one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns in one of the wildest fights of 2022. Chimaev entered the bout as arguably the most hyped prospect to hit the 170-pound division in a long time, and though he didn’t run through Burns in the same way he ran through his first four UFC opponents, he still came away with a quality win over a top contender.
UFC
MMA Fighting

RIZIN 35 results, videos: Roberto Satoshi taps Johnny Case with nasty triangle choke, defends belt

RIZIN Fighting Federation concluded its doubleheader with a bang Sunday as lightweight champion Roberto Satoshi got his revenge in Tokyo. Set to rematch Johnny Case — the only man to ever beat Satoshi in MMA — in the main event of RIZIN 35, the jiu-jitsu ace stood and traded for a minute before shooting for a takedown and working for a submission. Case escaped, but Satoshi later took his back on the feet and immediately set up an inverted triangle, locking the choke in and forcing Case to tap.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 51 bonus: Drakkar Klose snags bonus in first fight in over two years

Drakkar Klose’s victorious return to the octagon was made a little sweeter at the end of the night. For his 33-second finish of Brandon Jenkins, Klose was awarded one of the UFC Vegas 51 Performance of the Night bonuses on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. It was the first fight since March 7, 2020, for Klose, who was shelved for much of the past two years after being injured by a faceoff shove from Jeremy Stephens. It was also Klose’s first win since August 2019.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Video: Bellator 277 prelim fighters Rogelio Luna, Socrates Hernandez deliver bloody war

Bellator has released the full video of a three-round war between Rogelio Luna and Socrates Hernandez in the Bellator 277 prelims on Friday. Luna and Hernandez stood toe-to-toe and slugged it out with reckless abandon for almost the entirety of the first round. Luna relentlessly attacked his opponent’s body, leaving Hernandez’s flanks red before going to the head with heavy shots. Just when it seemed like Hernandez might fall, he managed to get the fight to the ground and threaten a choke.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy