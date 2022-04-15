ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Buying a lottery ticket’: Chicago man narrowly avoids falling skyscraper window amid high winds

By Brónagh Tumulty
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago man said he feels lucky to be alive after a skyscraper window narrowly missed him as he was walking on the street.

Dustin Curtis got quite a shock Thursday evening while walking near State and Superior amid high winds.

He said a huge chunk of falling glass landed right in front of him, leaving Curtis frozen in place. It came from the new One Chicago building.

“Oh yeah, big chunk landed right before me and another girl walking,” Curtis said. “I’ve been thinking about it all day, a few moments; a different life or a shorter life.”

It left him feeling lucky to be alive.

“I’m gonna be buying a lottery ticket and I think the beer is gonna taste a lot better,” Curtis said.

Some trees were reported down around the area as a High Wind Warning expired at 7 p.m.

Evanston resident Jim Blachowicz watched a tree come down next to his garage. Power was knocked out and it left a number of birds homeless.

“We’ve had about 30 birds come to our feeder since it fell down,” he said.

Gusts around 65 MPH were recorded in the area as a cold front continues to hover.

