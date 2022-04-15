ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Preventing suicide in NH’s younger population

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Mental health advocates in New Hampshire are working to prevent suicide among the state’s younger population. Congressman Annie Kuster helped secure $380,000 in federal...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number transitions to 988 in July

WASHINGTON —Soon, a new three-digit national phone number will be available to help people struggling with mental health challenges. On July 16, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will transition from its current 10 digit number to 988, similar to the 911 emergency number. The formation of 988 comes as suicide rates have increased by a third in 20 years and spiked among young people during the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
Army Times

An independent commission will review the military’s suicide prevention efforts

Despite more than a decade’s worth of effort to prevent suicides among service members, the numbers continue to rise, including a 16-percent jump during 2020. To get a better idea of the scope of the issue, Congress mandated an independent review commission in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act and, on Tuesday, the Pentagon announced it would begin getting it off the ground.
MILITARY
WCAX

COVID cancels classes at Vermont school

Four months after three Burlington School District employees were put on administrative leave connected to allegations that a student was improperly restrained, the investigation continues. Benjamin resignation throws wrench in Hochul campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. The sudden resignation Tuesday of New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in the wake...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Times of San Diego

Study: Blame Fentanyl for Sharp Rise in Overdose Deaths Among Teens Since Pandemic Began

The rate of overdose deaths among U.S. teenagers nearly doubled in 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, according to recently published addiction research. The rate rose another 20% in the first half of 2021 as compared to the 10 years leading up to the pandemic, the first time in recorded history that the teen drug death rate has seen such an exponential rise, said lead author Dr. Joseph Friedman, an addiction researcher and Ph.D. candidate at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.
MENTAL HEALTH
Futurity

E-cigarettes reversed 20 years of decline in teen nicotine use

The number of adolescents who have attempted to quit e-cigarettes and failed has grown with the rapid increase of teen e-cigarette use in the past five years, according to a new study. The findings suggest, however, that e-cigarette use has reversed a two decade-long decline among youth who made attempts...
HEALTH
WDVM 25

Marching with a purpose: preventing veteran suicide

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM’s Ross Simpson and Randi Bass talk with two veterans, Douglas Hopkins and Sam Rock, working to prevent and stop veteran suicide. Their organization, Battle Buddy Response Team, will hold a 22-mile march from Hagerstown to Frederick to raise awareness for veteran suicide on Sunday, March 27.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Depression#Mental Health Issues#Nh#Wcax#Nami
Louisiana Illuminator

Fighting anti-trans legislation is suicide prevention

I’m trans. This year I turn 30, and my teenage self would be beyond surprised — not just at the joys that fill my life, but the fact that I’m alive at all.  I’m part of the last generation that didn’t quite have the language for the feelings that flooded us as kids. I didn’t […] The post Fighting anti-trans legislation is suicide prevention appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SOCIETY
WCAX

Hundreds honor life of trans woman lost to violent crime

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Vermonters gathered Saturday to remember a 29-year-old trans woman from Hinesburg who police say was brutally murdered earlier this week. The Pride Center of Vermont hosted a vigil for Fern Feather in Morrisville, and Rep. Rey Garofano, D-Chittenden, of Essex organized a rally in Essex Junction.
ESSEX, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WCAX

New detox center offers help to North Country teens, adults

Four months after three Burlington School District employees were put on administrative leave connected to allegations that a student was improperly restrained, the investigation continues. Benjamin resignation throws wrench in Hochul campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. The sudden resignation Tuesday of New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in the wake...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Independent

Suicides rose prior to the pandemic but no evidence of rise since, researchers say

Suicides in the UK rose prior to the pandemic however evidence is yet to be found of an increase during the last two years, new research says.A national report into the suicides across the UK found they rose by 8 per cent in 2018-19, however early figures suggest there has was not an increase in the first year of the pandemic.The report, carried out by a team of experts working for the University of Manchester, showed nearly one third of suicides between 2009-2019 were of patients under the care of mental health services, which is an average of 1,661 a...
HEALTH
WCAX

Investigation of Burlington school official continues

The sudden resignation Tuesday of New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in the wake of a federal corruption investigation has thrown a curveball at Gov. Kathy Hochul’s reelection efforts. NH commission to address domestic, sexual violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive...
BURLINGTON, VT
thecheyennepost.com

CDC study: Remote learning hurt kids' mental health

(The Center Square) – When schools pivoted to remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the first casualty was kids’ mental health. A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analyzed teenagers' mental health from January 2021 to June 2021. Compared with 2019, the study found that the proportion of mental health–related emergency department visits in 2020 increased by about 31% among kids aged 12–17 years.
KIDS
EverydayHealth.com

Fentanyl Pills Are Driving a Drug Overdose Spike Among U.S. High Schoolers

Teen drug overdose deaths are increasing exponentially despite a significant decline in drug use among high schoolers in recent years. Drug overdoses among teenagers are still rare, but research published Tuesday in JAMA found that the rate of U.S. overdose deaths among people ages 14 to 18 nearly doubled in 2020, and rose another 20 percent in the first half of 2021 compared with the previous decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy