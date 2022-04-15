Mustangs' bats heat up in sweep of Comets

Meridian's Taylor Hopkins swings on a pitch during a game against Coleman Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Meridian Early College High School. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

The colder the weather grew on Thursday evening, the hotter Meridian’s bats got.

In chilly, blustery conditions, the Mustangs scored a bunch of runs late to pull away and sweep visiting Coleman 5-4, 10-4 in a nonconference softball matchup of two teams that are relatively young but experienced.

Meridian improves to 4-0, while the Comets slip to 2-2.

Both teams’ coaches said they enjoyed the opportunity to face off against one another.

“I knew they were going to have a good team, and that’s why I put them on the schedule,” said Meridian coach Jamie Smith. “They always have some kids who can really hit the ball, and that puts pressure on our pitchers and our defense and makes kids do some things.

“It was fun,” Smith said, then added with a smile, “although I do wish it had been a little warmer.”

Coleman coach Chad Klopf said he liked what he saw from his team despite losing twice.

“Meridian’s a good team. We came over here two years ago, and they kind of handed it to us, but tonight I thought we held our own,” he noted. “ … The defense looks good, and we’re hitting the ball. I told the girls that we’re way further ahead than I thought we’d be after only two days outside. I’m pretty happy.”

The Comets took an early 1-0 lead in the opener on an RBI single by Maddy Miller in the top of the first inning, and the Mustangs tied it on Halen McLaughlin’s RBI single in the bottom of the second.

After Meridian left the bases loaded in the second and stranded a runner at third in the third inning, the Mustangs put together a big fourth inning. MHS scored four times on an RBI double by Taylor Hopkins and RBI singles by Kami Linton, Grace Chinavare, and Kelsey Merillat to build a 5-1 advantage.

That cushion didn’t last long, though, as Katelyn Pnacek answered with a towering three-run homer over the leftfield fence and into the wind to cut it to 5-4 in the top of the fifth.

The Comets had a glorious opportunity to tie or take the lead in the top of the seventh, getting runners to first and second with only one out. But Meridian senior pitcher Merillat bore down and struck out Miller and Harley Lattimer to end the threat and the game.

“She only made the one mistake to Pnacek. Other than that, I thought she threw pretty darn good,” Smith said of Merillat. “The last inning, she really came out and had a little more velocity and more command, so that nice to see that from her.”

Merillat earned the complete-game win, giving up eight hits and two walks, while striking out 12.

Miller took the loss, surrendering five runs, four earned, on eight hits and two walks in four innings. She struck out four.

Merillat had two hits for the Mustangs.

For Coleman, Pnacek had two hits and a walk and three runs batted in, while Nevaeh Chaffee had two hits and scored twice, and Elley Johnson added two hits, including a double.

Sophomore Katie Chinavare had a big game for the Mustangs in the nightcap, beginning with an RBI single in the top of the first to make it 1-0. Coleman left the bases loaded in the bottom half, while Meridian stranded a pair in scoring position in the second before striking again in the third. RBI singles by McLaughlin and Kendal Holzinger gave the Mustangs a 3-0 edge.

Meridian made it 4-0 on an RBI double by Merillat in the fourth before the Comets finally came alive. Coleman scored four times in the fifth on an assortment of runs, walks, errors, and wild pitches to tie it at 4-4.

The Mustangs came right back to regain the lead, though, as an RBI single by Merillat in the sixth made it 5-4. Meridian blew it open with five more runs in the seventh, while Coleman left runners at second and third in each of the final two innings.

Hard-throwing freshman hurler Linton went the distance to get the win, giving up two earned runs on seven hits and seven walks.

Madisyn Croslin started for the Comets and took the loss, allowing eight runs, seven earned, on 14 hits and a walk in six-plus innings.

Katie Chinavare led the Mustangs at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs, while Hopkins had two hits with a double and two RBIs and scored three times, and Grace Chinavare went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored three times.

“I thought we could’ve hit the ball a little better … but some of the kids, like the Chinavares, are making great contact and getting on base a lot,” said Smith. “It was nice to see them be successful, and it was nice to see both pitchers get into a little bit of a comfort zone.

“ … For Katie (Chinavare), this is the sport she loves. She’s just a little bit lacking in confidence, so it’s great to see her doing some good things and improving on her confidence,” Smith added. “Every time she gets up to bat, she’s hitting it a little harder and having fun.”

Merillat had two hits and two RBIs for Meridian, while Linton also had two hits.

For the Comets, Pnacek went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, while Ava Gross had a pair of hits and a walk and scored once.

Klopf, whose roster is full of sophomores who were starters at one time or another as freshmen last year, said he is expecting to have a good season.

“We have a lot of experience. Most of these girls are travel ball girls. … We have some new pieces and some pieces that can move around a little bit, so it should be fun,” he noted.

“ … Even though we’re young, I think the girls understand that you play for the seniors, and you play for Kate (Pnacek), especially,” he added. “… It’s a nice mix. We’re throwing people around here and there, and, hopefully, in the next couple of weeks we’ll solidify a lineup the way we like it and go with that.”

Meridian will host Saginaw Heritage on Monday, while Coleman will head to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart the same day.

Asked about Meridian alum Karleigh Zmikly, who played softball for the Mustangs and who remains hospitalized with severe burns following an ORV accident earlier this month, Smith said that the Zmikly family is very much on her mind.

“It’s just such a fantastic family, and I’m just heartbroken for them. … It’s just a nightmare for a parent. I can’t imagine. Our prayers are with them,” Smith said. “ … It’s just horrible. I can’t even imagine going through that.”