Richmond, VA

Ahead of Wythe rebuild, RPS seeks out curriculum feedback

By Maggi Marshall
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public schools is prioritizing meeting families exactly where they’re at. One effort they are focusing on right now is connecting with future or current George Wythe High School families.

Richmond City Council voted on Monday to release funding to the school board so that the process to rebuild George Wythe can begin.

In the meantime, RPS is seeking community feedback to brainstorm how they want to expand classes and improve buildings at the school.

The district has held a series of meetings at different RPS schools over the last month. They are also going door-to-door to connect with individual communities.

“So we’re going to spend today taking some time to walk the community. We want to confirm with the families that George Wythe being rebuilt is happening,” said Chasity Rodriguez, who is the Southside Community Coordinator for RPS.

The group teamed up and went door-to-door to address Wythe students. They asked them if they had a preference for STEM or the ARTS curriculum.

“We want to engage the people most impacted on what do you want to see,” Rodriguez said.

The RPS team also is comprised of team members who speak fluent Spanish in an effort to make sure they are able to connect to all families and comfort levels.

“As important as it is for us to engage with parents it’s equally as important to get the opinion and views of the students. They’re in it,” said Marquis Davis, the family liaison for RPS.

This effort to connect to the community is one they feel is imperative in making sure all voices are heard.

“A lot of time the families we serve often aren’t available during business hours. For a lot of our families they find it extremely helpful when we bring the information to them,” Rodriguez said.

RPS said they are planning other ways to connect to the community over the coming months.

While right now is focused on revamping the curriculum, RPS said it will also shift to building features.

