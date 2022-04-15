ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Kevin Altamirano Arrested In Deadly Shooting Inside Vehicle

CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WouFn_0f9tjIFa00

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested a homicide suspect after investigating what initially was reported as a self-inflicted gunshot. Officers responded to a vehicle near Laredo and Dartmouth where they found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound at 3:24 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased approximately two hours later.

After interviews with numerous people, detectives discovered that the victim was shot by someone in the same vehicle. That suspect, Kevin Altamirano, 20, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter. He remains in custody at the Aurora Jail.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Woman dead in shooting on Damascus Road, suspect arrested

#Update | March 24, 2022 (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 25-year- old Sarah Raine Preddy for Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The victim was 65-year-old Shirley Bush who was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Coroner’s Office.  This case is still […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Teens Shot, Killed Inside Moving Vehicle Identified As 13-Year-Old Jayden Hoyle, 14-Year-Old Adrion Foster

DENVER (CBS4)– The teenagers shot and killed while in a moving car on Peoria Street last Friday night, and involved in a crash that killed another driver, have been identified as 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and 14-year-old Adrion Foster. According to the autopsies, both died of gunshot wounds. (credit: CBS) Police said the incident started last Friday in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street around 6 p.m. Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks. (credit:...
DENVER, CO
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dartmouth#Aurora Police Dept
CBS Denver

‘We Have To Do Something’: Family Wants Arrest After Fentanyl Death Of Their Loved One

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)- Chelsea Ramirez and her husband Ignacio, known best as ‘Nacho’ have a love story, decades in the making. (credit: Chelsea Ramirez) “We met back when we were 16,” she said. They married years later, building a home filled with memories, love and family. “Our 4th and final child was born June 30 about six weeks prior to Nacho’s death,” she said. Ramirez says her husband was having severe back pain and made plans to see a specialist. But that appointment was weeks out and looking for relief, he decided to try anything. “He reached out to this girl, and she delivered,” she said. Ana...
EVANS, CO
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Kaelen Bernal Remains In Custody On $1 Million Bond After Arrest For Theft, Shooting, Chase, Crash In Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man facing charges in last week’s chase and crash that included an exchange of gunfire with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and firing at the owner of the truck, remains in custody on $1 million bond. A judge issued the bond ruling for Kaelen Alberto Bernal at a hearing Monday. Kaelen Alberto Bernal (credit: Jefferson County) Bernal was arrested last Thursday night after a series of crimes that investigators say began with the theft of the truck from a business lot near Conifer early that morning. (credit: CBS) The owner of the truck spotted him driving the vehicle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy