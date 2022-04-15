Kevin Altamirano Arrested In Deadly Shooting Inside Vehicle

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested a homicide suspect after investigating what initially was reported as a self-inflicted gunshot. Officers responded to a vehicle near Laredo and Dartmouth where they found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound at 3:24 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased approximately two hours later.

After interviews with numerous people, detectives discovered that the victim was shot by someone in the same vehicle. That suspect, Kevin Altamirano, 20, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter. He remains in custody at the Aurora Jail.