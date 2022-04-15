Police arrest rape suspect who jumped from roof

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday morning who is accused of rape in Niagara County, apprehending him after he jumped off a roof to try to flee from police.

Thursday’s incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near West Utica and Brayton streets, in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood. A viewer video of the incident sent to News 4 shows officers pursing the suspect on a roof while appearing to have weapons drawn.

Police said Victor Cramer-Williams, 27, fought officers and agents — and even jumped off a roof to get away.

Police said the officers warned Cramer-Williams they would Tase him if he kept fighting them, and they ended up doing so. He was taken to ECMC because he hurt his leg after jumping off the roof, they said.

Cramer-Williams was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and resisting arrest from Thursday morning’s incident. He was previously charged with rape in the first degree in Niagara County and weapon possession in Buffalo. He pleaded not guilty to the rape charges in 2019.

