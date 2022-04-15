ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California delays student COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Sareen Habeshian
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wxVH_0f9thzpt00

California will delay its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until at least July 2023, state health officials announced Thursday.

The state will wait for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to give full approval for the vaccines for those within the ages of 7th-12th grade, the California Department of Public Health said.

“To ensure sufficient time for successful implementation of new vaccine requirements, California will not initiate the regulatory process for a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the 2022-2023 school year,” the department said. “As such, any vaccine requirements would not take effect until after full FDA approval and no sooner than July 1, 2023.”

Pfizer to ask FDA to OK COVID booster for healthy kids ages 5-11

Although the FDA has given emergency authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 and older, it has not yet given a final approval to those under 16 years old.

California was the first state to announce last year that it would require all school-aged kids to get the vaccine.

The state’s response to conditions in schools has adapted to the dynamic challenges of the pandemic, based on science, the Public Health Department said.

“CDPH strongly encourages all eligible Californians, including children, to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” department Director Tomás J. Aragón said. “We continue to ensure that our response to the COVID-19 pandemic is driven by the best science and data available. Under the Governor’s SMARTER plan, California is making informed decisions on how to further protect students and staff, to keep children safely in classrooms.”

State health officials say COVID-19 transmission rising

While nearly 75% of California’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, rates for children ages 17 and under are much lower, the Associated Press reported. Just under 34% of children between the ages of 5-11 have been vaccinated, while just over 66.4% of children ages 12-17 have gotten it, state data shows.

The state’s Public Health Department encourages residents to vaccinate their children and emphasized that vaccines are the most powerful weapon against hospitalization and serious illness due to COVID-19.

Vaccines such as those for the measles, mumps, and rubella are already required for schoolchildren, pursuant to California’s Health and Safety Code.

Upon full approval by the FDA, the state’s public health department said it will consider the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians, prior to implementing a school vaccine requirement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Woman struck, killed on South H Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The Bakersfield Police and Fire Department responded to an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian on South H Street near Isil Avenue just before 8 P.M. An adult female was transported to a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CNET

4th COVID Vaccine Shot: Does a Second Booster Work?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The chances for a fourth dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increased this week as both Pfizer and Moderna requested that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize second booster shots of their BioNTech and Spikevax vaccines. Pfizer requested approval for adults 65 and older, while Moderna asked the FDA to allow the fourth shot for all adults.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
NBC News

Is tinnitus a rare side effect of Covid vaccines?

It was the shock of a loud whistle that almost caused Gregory Poland to veer off the road as he was driving home after getting his second Covid-19 vaccine. "It startled me," said Poland, who is 66 years old. "I thought it was a dog whistle going off right next to me."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Cdph#Californians
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Moderna CEO insists a fourth vaccine dose may be needed to control a future Covid 'stealth' variant wave even as Dr Fauci assures Americans another surge is not around the corner: US cases dropped 4% over the past week

Covid case numbers are continuing to steadily decline in the U.S., and even while some nations elsewhere suffer recent upticks in cases, officials stateside are assuring Americans that another surge will not be on the way this spring. Yet, America's most profitable vaccine manufacturers are pushing to roll out a...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

What should vaccinated people expect from BA.2?

Vaccinated individuals might have a milder experience with the BA.2 variant compared to unvaccinated people, an infectious disease expert recently told the Deseret News. Driving the news: Dr. Robert Quigley, an infectious disease expert and senior vice president of International SOS, a leading medical and security services company, told the Deseret News in an email that vaccinated people will likely experience more mild COVID-19 cases of the BA.2 variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

China reports 12th human H5N6 avian influenza case of the year

Hong Kong health officials reported today on a human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in the Mainland. The case involves a 53-year-old female living in Zhenjiang City in Jiangsu Province, who had visited a live poultry market before onset. She developed symptoms on March 24 and was admitted for treatment on March 26. She is in critical condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Why COVID-19 Cases May Continue to Decline in the United States

New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

There’s an ‘Unprecedented’ Bird Flu Outbreak—Here’s What Scientists Want You to Do

Bird watchers across the U.S. received a sobering request this week amid rising concerns about an ongoing outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu virus in wild birds and poultry. On Wednesday, the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota advised people to take down their bird feeders in order to discourage the congregating of song birds and help curb an “unprecedented outbreak” of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in wild birds.
SCIENCE
KGET

KGET

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy