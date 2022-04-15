ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

Teen girl beaten in fight at Adelanto middle school was victim of cyberbullying, parent says

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

Several students were suspended after video captured a brawl on the campus of a San Bernardino County middle school last week.

A parent of a student involved in the fight at Columbia Middle School in Adelanto blames cyberbullying for sparking the violence.

"I feel like something needs to take place because it doesn't put you in a good place to watch your daughter go through something you can't help her with," said Tiffany Perez, whose daughter was suspended because of the fight.

Tiffany's 13-year-old daughter Lauryn said the melee left her battered and bruised. She said she had to go the hospital.

Lauryn said following the violence, the cyberbullying continued. She shared recent garbled text messages with Eyewitness News, including one that said "How dat (blank) whoopin felt..."

At the very bottom of the messages, it shows the account was blocked.

"I don't want to go back to school. I feel like it's going to happen again if I go back because in the messages they were saying 'when y'all come back to school we're going to do it again' and things like that," Lauryn said. "It just made me want to cut my phone off, just delete all the social apps."

The National Center for Education Statistics and Bureau of Justice said in a 2019 survey that about 16% of students ages 9 to 12 experienced cyberbullying.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports bullying and cyberbullying are major risk factors for teen suicide.

"We are constantly telling our parents if your student feels if they are being bullied in person or cyberbullyied, immediately let us know," said Richard Upshaw, Columbia Middle School principal. "We have counselors on campus."

Comments / 45

Andrew Silva
3d ago

These kids get away with anything specially on social media their perents think they have it under control um they dont their kids will make a side profile so you dont see what theyre actually doing dressing like lil hoochies boys thinking theyre gangster or claim fheyre from a city that they werent even born in or grew up in these kids send things back and forth too eachother and to top it off parents dress like their kids so it encourages them to do what they want act how they want with no consequences charges shouldve been pressed for battery on those kids not a suspension because now theyre going to keep doing it and its only going to get worse social media needs to have a facial software that determines age and blocks kids from using it even if they put a fake age

Reply(4)
23
John Reese
2d ago

file criminals complaint, contact a lawyer to sue the school , call the federal civil right division file a complaint. Do not let this go. close those social media accounts.

Reply
9
Virgie Salas
3d ago

I have a granddaughter same problem. so crazy. and sad. parents Should watch their kids. Maybe parents should be charged.

Reply(2)
12
Related
Complex

School of 10-Year-Old Black Girl Who Died by Suicide Did Not Intervene Against Bullying, Report Finds

The school of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, a 10-year-old Black student who died by suicide in November, has been found to have done nothing about students bullying her prior. As CNN writes, the new investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District concluded that students and teachers at Foxboro Elementary in Farmington, Utah told Tichenor she needed to bathe. Izzy told her parents she was bullied because of her race and autism. While the findings insist there was no “direct” evidence to indicate she the bullying was racist or ableist, the three-person team admitted there’s a possibility the bullying was motivated by such factors.
FARMINGTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adelanto, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Columbia, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Adelanto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Bullying#Cyberbullying#School Principal#Columbia Middle School#Eyewitness News
cbs17

6 teen girls die in crash with tractor-trailer in Oklahoma, officials say

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP/KXII/CBS Newspath/KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma. Highway patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo, which is about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.
TISHOMINGO, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
Essence

Even Though It Was Racist, Students Organized A “Gangsta Night”

The white students at Windsor Central High School dressed as Crips and the Bloods without a thought about how it would look. Yes, “Gangsta Night” already sounds like a problematic situation, but according to the New York Times, white students at Windsor Central High School organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as notorious gangs, the Crips and the Bloods.
WINDSOR, NY
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
112K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy