BOSTON — Jayson Tatum has had big performances much deeper in the postseason than Sunday’s 115-114 win in the first game of the first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets. But Tatum’s spinning, buzzer-beating, game-winning layup at TD Garden will endear him to the city of Boston as much as any play or any game he’s ever been part of. It wasn’t just that it gave them a terrific victory, but it spared Celtics fans from what would have been a miserable next three days.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO