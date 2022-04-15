ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pat Foley, Blackhawks' beloved announcer, calls last game

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXeIV_0f9thZ5700 Beloved hockey announcer Pat Foley, who has been with the Chicago Blackhawks for 39 seasons, called his last game Thursday night.

With the United Center on its feet and the Blackhawks tapping their sticks, Foley offered thanks to the crowd.

"I always say I'm the luckiest guy in the room, and tonight is no exception. It's been a great ride, and this career has exceeded my wildest hopes," he said.

It was a bittersweet night for fans.

"Yeah, I mean, it's not going to be the same. I mean, you've heard his voice for so many years," said Lisa Brewerton, Blackhawks fan.

"I like coming to the games, but I love staying home and listening to him. I'm going to miss him a ton," said Kathy Dolansky, Blackhawks fan.

The 67-year-old Glenview native is hanging up his headset after a more than 40-year career, 39 of which were with the Blackhawks.

"When he goes 'Tree, tree, tree left in the tird,' that makes me laugh all the time," Brewerton said.

Foley was there for the championships but also for the down years. At one point he was even fired by the Blackhawks, only to return seasons later.

But Foley himself was a constant; generous with his praise, fearless with his criticism, his soaring tenor resonating with honesty.

"It's been my pleasure and my honor to try and serve the greatest fans in the world," Foley said.

Many say Foley has earned his place on the Mount Rushmore of Chicago sports broadcasters.

Comments / 1

Related
MLive.com

Goalie Magnus Hellberg joins Red Wings, hoping to stick around in NHL

Magnus Hellberg, the 6-foot-6 goaltender the Detroit Red Wings signed on Wednesday, joined them for practice Friday at Madison Square Garden, the site of his most recent NHL appearance five years ago. He flourished for five seasons in the KHL and is hoping to stick around in the NHL. But...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenview, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Ann Arbor News

How Michigan hockey top draft picks fared in their pro debuts

Less than a week after Michigan’s 3-2 overtime loss to Denver in a NCAA hockey national semifinal, several players were back on the ice wearing new sweaters. Eight Wolverines have since signed pro contracts, and six have already made their debuts. That includes four of Michigan’s NCAA-record seven first-round picks on the 2021-22 roster.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Wild Want to Re-Sign Marc-Andre Fleury At End of 2021-22 NHL Season

It’s not clear how they’re going to do it when you factor in their salary cap situation and that they already have a starting goaltender, but the Minnesota Wild apparently have an interest in extending goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury at the end of this season. The pending UFA came over to the Wild from the Chicago Blackhawks as a playoff rental, but the Wild would like to make him more than that.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Announcer#The Chicago Blackhawks#The United Center
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospects Shine in Denver Pioneers’ NCAA Championship

Upon the conclusion of the collegiate hockey season, the University of Denver left the NCAA tournament as national champions. On Denver’s roster, there were three Red Wings prospects that played a pivotal role in the team’s success. As the Pioneers took the ice in Boston at TD Garden, all eyes were on Carter Mazur, Shai Buium, and Antti Tuomisto.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Nashville hosts Chicago following shootout victory

Chicago Blackhawks (25-38-11, seventh in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (42-27-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Nashville Predators after the Blackhawks beat San Jose 5-4 in a shootout. The Predators are 14-6-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville leads the Western Conference with 5.6 assists per...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Preds Rebound to Start Weekend with Win Over Blackhawks

Josi Hits 20-Goal Mark, Duchene Sets Power-Play Goal Record as Nashville Begins Back-to-Back Weekend with 43rd Win. Mikael Granlund notched 2 points in the Predators' 4-3 win, while Juuse Saros made 28 stops and Roman Josi added his 20th goal of the season. 05:03 •. Roman Josi hit the 20-goal...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

A look at every pending Detroit Red Wings free-agent

The Detroit Red Wings made strides during the 2021-22 NHL Season, buoyed by the emergence of rookie phenoms Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond and even helping to make fans think that their postseason drought stood a good chance of ending thanks to their having been in the Wild Card race in the first three months of the campaign.
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

Mike Bossy, Islanders Legend and Hockey Hall of Famer, Dead at 65

Mike Bossy, a hockey legend who spent his entire career with the New York Islanders, died on Friday, the team announced on Friday. He was 65 years old. According to the Associated Press, Bossy's cause of death was lung cancer. He revealed his cancer diagnosis via an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October.
HOCKEY
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy