Gen.G, Nets stay unbeaten in NBA 2K League’s Tipoff

The Gen.G Tigers and NetsGC maintained their perfect records in the NBA 2K League’s The Tipoff tournament with victories on Thursday.

Gen.G capped a 5-0 mark in group play by registering an 80-68 win over 76ers GC (2-3). Andre “Dre” Marshall paced the Tigers with 29 points and seven assists, while Jaiden “OTTR” Frank had 28 points and nine assists for the 76ers.

The Nets (4-0) stayed just behind Gen.G in the Eastern Conference standings thanks to a 92-62 rout of Magic Gaming. Michael “Tate” Tate put up 27 points and 11 assists to lead the Nets. The Magic (1-3) got a team-high 18 points from Robert “May” May.

Warriors Gaming Squad finished 4-1 in group play by handing DUX Infinitos (3-1) their first loss, 70-52.

In other Wednesday action, T-Wolves Gaming edged Blazer5 Gaming 70-68, Wizards District Gaming got past Celtics Crossover Gaming 61-55, Bucks Gaming nipped Kings Guard Gaming 63-62, Heat Check Gaming toppled Hawks Talon GC 75-57, and Grizz Gaming beat Hornets Venom GT 78-69.

The bracket for The Tipoff’s knockout phase will be set after group play concludes Friday night with seven games:

–T-Wolves Gaming vs. Pistons GT

–Grizz Gaming vs. Magic Gaming

–Kings Guard Gaming vs. DUX Infititos

–Cavs Legion GC vs. Jazz Gaming

–Mavs Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

–Lakers Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

–NetsGC vs. Knicks Gaming

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool.

NBA 2K League — The Tipoff group-play records

Western Conference

1. Jazz Gaming, 4-0

2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 4-1

T3. DUX Infinitos, 3-1

T3. Lakers Gaming, 3-1

5. Bucks Gaming, 3-2

T6. Pistons GT, 2-2

T6. Mavs Gaming, 2-2

T6. T-Wolves Gaming, 2-2

T9. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-3

T9. Blazer5 Gaming, 1-3

T11. Cavs Legion GC, 0-4

T11. Pacers Gaming, 0-4

Eastern Conference

1. Gen.G Tigers, 5-0

2. NetsGC, 4-0

T3. Raptors Uprising GC, 4-1

T3. Wizards District Gaming, 4-1

5. Knicks Gaming, 2-2

T6. 76ers GC, 2-3

T6. Heat Check Gaming, 2-3

T8. Magic Gaming, 1-3

T8. Grizz Gaming, 1-3

T10. Hornets Venom GT, 1-4

T10. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-4

T10. Hawks Talon GC, 1-4

