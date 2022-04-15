ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD seeks help in locating suspect accused of attacking elderly man and stealing his wallet

 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for public help in locating a suspect in connection with a robbery.

According to the police, the incident happened on April 13 at the intersection of Carondelet and Canal Streets.

Investigators say the suspect attacked an elderly man, took his wallet, and fled the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111, toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

