ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Old North End neighbors concerned about Burlington temporary shelter pods

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QL4hf_0f9tgAnT00

Burlington’s Community and Economic Development Office is reaching out to the Old North End about the emergency housing units the city is spending federal pandemic recovery money on. However, if neighborhood concerns are any indication, CEDO may still have more outreach work to do.

CEDO director Brian Pine has said previously that ten potential sites were considered before settling on the city-owned parking lot on Elmwood Avenue. The goal is to place 30 individual-use shelter pods on the lot by July 1.

In March, the City Council voted 11-1 to repurpose the Elmwood Avenue lot into an emergency shelter. The individual pods would be there for three years, and an admission process would determine who gets to use them.

“They will have their pod for up to six months, perhaps — the goal being to provide those supports and wraparound services to move them, transition them to something that is a lot closer to housing than a pod,” Pine said Thursday night at a Ward 2 & 3 Neighborhood Planning Assembly meeting.

Cooper Siegel said she lives across the street from the parking lot and said that she feels defeated.
She’s not opposed to the idea of the shelter pods being placed there, but she’s distraught about how she learned of it.

“We had to find out on the news,” Siegel said. “That is not fair. That should not have been how — we shouldn’t have had to look this up because we saw a news camera outside of our house! Do you not understand how insulting that is?”

One person living around the corner from the lot didn’t give his name when he gave his remarks. He agreed that communication from the city, and from CEDO, about the shelter pods has been lacking.

“What is the city going to do to ensure that the quality of life of the neighborhood where this is being placed is not negatively impacted? Because none of that has been communicated,” he said. “More information is going to fill in the gaps, and gaps create fear.”

Vermont Legal Aid staff attorney Barb Prine said she’s lived in the Old North End since 1983. She added that previous fears about additions of neighborhood housing support services never materialized.

“I’ve lived through the neighborhood opposition to St. John’s Hall and to Monroe Place and to the Family Shelter and COTS on the corner of North St. and North Ave.,” Prinse said. “And…we’re all OK!”

Pine acknowledged that he knows there’s fear and concern in the community because of knowledge gaps.

“The permitting process hasn’t even started yet because we’re still doing the community engagement process, but we have chosen this site as the site,” he said. “The site is not going to be somewhere else unless we’re turned down by the Development Review Board.”

If the DRB is going to turn down the Elmwood Avenue lot proposal, that would happen when it meets on Tuesday, May 17. Pine is also returning before the Wards 2 & 3 NPA at its next meeting on Thursday, May 12 to discuss the shelter pods further.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
KOMO News

Crown Hill encampment causing concerns for neighbors

SEATTLE - Just before midnight Thursday, flames burst from an encampment near the intersection of NW 85th Street and Mary Avenue Northwest in Crown Hill. One neighbor lives a couple of blocks away. She’s lived in the community for two decades and says the fire is just one of many ongoing problems from there.
SEATTLE, WA
WCAX

Burlington City Council to discuss homeless pod plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city councilors will now take up the city’s homeless pod project after the plan won approval from the Public Works Commission. The Burlington City Council on Monday night will discuss a nearly $1.5 million plan to build shelter pods downtown. This is part of the mayor’s plan to address homelessness.
BURLINGTON, NJ
sevendaysvt

Burlington Council Fails to Override Short-Term Rental Veto, Approves 'Shelter Pod' Plan

Burlington city councilors fell one vote short on Monday in their attempt to override a mayoral veto of new regulations for short-term rentals. It originally appeared that councilors had the needed two-thirds majority to defeat Mayor Miro Weinberger's veto, as eight of 12 councilors voted last month in favor of the regulations. But Councilor Karen Paul (D-Ward 6) flipped at Monday night's meeting, which stretched into early Tuesday, and cast the decisive vote to sustain the veto.
BURLINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelter#Uban Construction#The Old North End#Cedo#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
newsnet5

Amherst neighbors concerned about mystery smell at vacant house

AMHERST, Ohio — Amherst neighbors are demanding action from the city after what they say has been almost a decade of complaints about the sight, smell and potential health risks of one house on their block. “This hasn’t just started,” said James Todhunter, who’s lived on Jackson Street for...
AMHERST, OH
KVIA

Las Cruces animal protestors raise shelter concerns at city hall

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Las Cruces protestors took to city hall Thursday to express concern for dogs at the Mesilla Valley Animal Services Center. Protesters said limited public viewing hours for the shelter leave more than 80 percent of the larger dogs unseen, making it harder to adopt them.
LAS CRUCES, NM
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy