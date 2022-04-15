ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Brit convicted as 'Beatle' in Islamic State beheadings trial

By The Associated Press
cbs19news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) -- A jury has convicted a British national for his role in an Islamic State group hostage-taking scheme...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Prosecution: Briton was 1 of 3 'Beatles' hostage-takers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) -- Prosecutors in a British man's terrorism trial say the only thing jurors need to know to convict him is that he was one of three Islamic State hostage-takers known as "The Beatles." During closing arguments Wednesday, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh reiterated the allegation that...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Virginia Woman and Her Mother Are Killed by Husband, Who Had History of Domestic Violence

A Virginia man who allegedly shot and killed his wife and mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself had a history of domestic violence, according to reports. Bryan Wampler, 53, is suspected of fatally shooting 59-year-old Vivian Wampler and 81-year-old Elizabeth Sturgill at his Norton, Va., home on Sunday, in a double murder-suicide, the Kingsport Times-News reports.
NORTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
El Shafee Elsheikh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beheaded#Islamic#Ap#British#Westerners#Americans
cbs19news

Islamic State morphs and grows in Pakistan, Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (AP) -- A ruthless Islamic State affiliate, known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province or IS-K, emerged in eastern Afghanistan in 2014. The Taliban have touted their success in repressing the group since they came to power last August, pointing to a decline in Islamic State group's attacks in Afghanistan.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Amber Heard’s former assistant asked about text in which Johnny Depp allegedly called ex-wife ‘scum’ and ‘flabby’

Amber Heard’s former assistant Kate James testified on Thursday (14 April) in the defamation case opposing Johnny Depp and Heard in Virginia.She was asked about a text allegedly sent by Depp to James in August 2016, reading, according to the transcript introduced as evidence: “Thank you, sweetheart... I’m disgusted that I ever f*****’ touched that scum... Back on Tuesday!!! And then... Court!!! Will hit you when I get back, doll... Come over for a spot of purple and we’ll fix her flabby a**, nice and good!!! Loveth... J.”It was suggested during questioning that “a spot of purple” was a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs19news

'Detest me with moderation,' Paris attacks defendant pleads

PARIS (AP) -- The only surviving member of the Islamic State attack team that terrorized Paris in 2015 has asked for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims. In emotional court testimony Friday, he pleaded with survivors to "detest me with moderation." For years, Salah Abdeslam stayed silent about the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs19news

Family seeks charges, officer's ID in Patrick Lyoya's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -- Peter Lyoya brought his family from Congo to the U.S. in 2014 to escape violence. Now he fears they came here to die. A Michigan police officer fatally shot his eldest son, 26-year-old Patrick, in the head this month following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Complex

Pizzeria Worker Claims Suspected Subway Shooter Cried ‘Like a Little Baby’ Before Arrest

Frank James, the suspected gunman who opened fire in a Brooklyn subway train, reportedly cried “like a little baby” shortly before his arrest. Gentrid Hasangjekaj, 21, told the New York Post he was in the middle of his shift at Stromboli Pizza when a teary-eyed man walked in asking for help. Hasangjekaj said the man, whom he didn’t immediately recognize, entered the East Village eatery at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, just 18 hours after James allegedly shot 10 people on a Manhattan-bound N train.
BROOKLYN, NY
cbs19news

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and the full death toll could surpass twice that number. Speaking by phone Monday with The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy