Shasta Lake, CA

Man arrested Thursday for investigation of murder in Shasta Lake

By Michele Chandler, Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

A 26-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder after Shasta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in Shasta Lake for what had initially been described as a possible overdose, law enforcement officials said.

Deputies with the city of Shasta Lake station said they responded to 4808 Shasta Dam Blvd. at 12:53 p.m.

As the deputies provided medical aid to a woman at the residence, they said they noticed she had recent stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Deputies said the victim’s boyfriend, Elijah Daniel Potillor, was at the scene along with other witnesses. According to deputies, witnesses said Potillor and the victim had been in an argument before the deputies arrived.

Potillor was taken to the Major Crimes Unit for questioning.  A search warrant was obtained for the residence and the scene was processed, officials said.

Potillor was ultimately arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into Shasta County Jail. His bail was set at $1 million. He will be arraigned on April 19 at the Shasta County Superior Court.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or MCU@co.shasta.ca.us.

Michele Chandler covers city government and housing issues for the Redding Record Searchlight /USA Today Network. Follow her on Twitter at @MChandler_RS , call her at 530-225-8344 or email her at michele.chandler@redding.com. Please support our entire newsroom's commitment to public service journalism by subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Man arrested Thursday for investigation of murder in Shasta Lake

