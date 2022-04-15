ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Community members, parents weigh in on RCSD budget

By Carla Rogner
13 WHAM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral community members and parents attended the Rochester City School District board meeting Thursday night to share questions and concerns over the proposed $836 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year. It has been a tumultuous process for the district to get a budget that all parties agree on....

13wham.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Process#City Council#Term Limits#Mental Health#Rcsd#Education Organizer#The Children S Agenda
Community Policy