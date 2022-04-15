ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

TC United gets windy win at home over Petoskey

By Harrison Beeby
UpNorthLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY -- After a 24 hour delay due to weather...

upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Ice shoves causing headache for Houghton Lake residents

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- April can mean ice shoves to northern Michigan. With the warmer temperatures recently, ice has moved onshore and near some homes on Houghton Lake. If it gets any closer, residents will have to start moving things out of their backyard. “I hope it doesn’t. A...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petoskey, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
Petoskey, MI
Sports
Traverse City, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
WOOD

Hope College Women’s Basketball wins big title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The month of March was an exciting one for the Hope College Women’s Basketball team, as they were crowned 2022 NCAA Division III National Champions. Today we’re joined by 3 of the senior team members to talk about their amazing season!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Soaring Eagle to start gaming and sports betting

DETROIT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – The Michigan Gaming Control Board authorized Soaring Eagle Gaming to launch internet gaming and sports betting today as the state’s 15th operator. “Michigan now has a full complement of 15 internet gaming and sports betting providers with the authorization of Eagle Casino and Sports,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Hometown Life All-Area boys basketball team: Vote for the best center!

On Saturday, Hometown Life sports reporter Brandon Folsom told you who he thought were the best boys basketball players in west metro Detroit. For the first time ever, readers can vote for who they thought were the area's best players at each individual position: Center, power forward, small forward, shooting guard and point guard.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tc United
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids Griffins holding book drives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the remainder of their home games, the Grand Rapids Griffins will hold a book drive as part of a “new community relations initiative,” which Griffins officials say will be released this summer. Fans are asked to bring new or gently used books...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Construction on Boardman Lake trail to be completed by July

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A lot of construction projects in northern Michigan get put on hold during the cold winter months. But one, that is transformative, unique, and in the works for more than 30 years kicked into high gear once the temperatures dropped. “What do they say,...
POLITICS
UpNorthLive.com

Great Lakes cruise ships expect to make up for lost time

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The great lakes cruise industry was expected to generate more than half a billion dollars in 2020. While the pandemic put a dent in that, cruises are set to get back under way this year across the great lakes. Staff with the great lakes...
ECONOMY
WNEM

Grand Blanc HS announces new head football coach

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Blanc High School announced Kaleb Forr will be its next head football coach. Forr is a 2014 graduate from Saginaw Valley State University where he was a four-year letter winner and three-year starter at center. Forr served as the Head Strength Coach for Holland...
GRAND BLANC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

West Michigan Ironmen use fast start to rout Central Illinois Royals

The West Michigan Ironmen made sure there would be no drama in their second home game of the 2022 season. A week after surviving a down-to-the-wire slugfest with the Charlotte Thunder, the Ironmen celebrated a 68-21 rout of the Central Illinois Royals on Saturday at the Mercy Health Arena in downtown Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy