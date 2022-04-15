Anna Riley, wife of Braves player Austin Riley, talks MLB, family | Married to the Game

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
Hopefully everyone who is celebrating on Sunday is able to do so with loved ones. Former NFL star turned broadcaster Tony Romo is surely celebrating with his family on Sunday. Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, lives a charmed life with his longtime wife, Candice Romo, and their children. They...
New York Great, DJ Kay Slay has died after a four-month battle of fighting Covid-19. Wack 100 was the first to reveal that DJ Kay Slay was battling COVID back in January. While the hip hop mogul was placed on a ventilator, it was just a few days ago that Wack gave an update with […]
On Wednesday, track and field star Allyson Felix announced that she was crossing the finish line for the final time. Her 20-year sprinting career earned her the distinction of the most decorated athlete in Olympic track and field history. Yet, Felix is ready to bid farewell to the sport after the 2022 season, according to Today.
