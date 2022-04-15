Missing South Ogden woman returns home

A woman who was reported missing this week in South Ogden has returned home, according to police.

Delaney Wright, 18, had last been seen on April 3 when she left home for a date.

Authorities said it was not abnormal behavior for her to go out with friends, but nobody had seen or heard from her since. Wright usually stays in contact with her family regularly, police explained.

South Ogden Police gave an update Friday saying that she had contacted her family and returned home.

"Delaney was found to be in good health and is currently back with her family. We would like to thank everyone for sharing and getting this information out," the department wrote.